How to make John Whaite’s toffee apple and salted pretzel rocky road

12th Oct 19 | Lifestyle

Just try and stop yourself…

707f1df4-5329-4021-acb9-9acaaaade2aa

“While rocky road needs, obviously, to have a good crunch to it, it’s important that we don’t neglect chewiness and fruitiness. This is a triple threat,” John Whaite states matter-of-factly.

“The wafers used here are those discs comprising two very thin biscuits, sandwiched together with an impossibly chewy layer of caramel – they’re sometimes sold under their Dutch name stroopwafel.”

Ingredients:
(Makes 12–16)

250g dark chocolate (60–70% cocoa solids), broken into chunks
100g milk chocolate, broken into chunks
125g salted butter
1tbsp golden syrup
50g mini marshmallows
100g caramel/toffee wafers (stroopwafel), roughly chopped
100g hazelnuts, roughly chopped
100g salted pretzels, roughly crushed
100g dried apple, roughly chopped

John Whaite's rocky road
Toffee apple and salted pretzel rocky road (Nassima Rothacker/PA)

Method:

1. Line a 20cm square cake tin with baking paper.

2. Put both the chocolates, butter and the golden syrup into a medium saucepan and set over a medium-low heat. Stirring frequently, allow everything to melt together into a smooth, chocolatey pool.

3. Put all the remaining ingredients into a large mixing bowl.

4. Pour the chocolate mixture into the mixing bowl and stir so that everything is evenly mixed and coated in the chocolate.

5. Scoop into the prepared cake tin, press down to level and refrigerate for an hour or until set solid. Cut into the desired number and sized pieces.

View this post on Instagram

After an awful start to the week it feels a little wrong to be back to my work, but I simply have to celebrate that my book, A Flash in the Pan: simple, speedy, stovetop recipes is out today. The recipes are quick, the ingredients and equipment are few, and the stories are all there as a conversation with you. I was so lucky that I got to create this book with my friends: @nassimarothacker captured such mesmerising photographs, for which @eat_love_travel styled the food and props (perfectly and oh so beautifully). My life and my rock @peebsykins put all of our work together and designed what is a stunning book. And we were all helped by @mimiaversa @rosiemackeanpastaqueen and @fentonsfeasts. And of course not forgetting my editor and saviour @sophie.c.allen. Congratulations to all of us – we worked so hard to create this.

A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite) on

A Flash In The Pan by John Whaite is published by Kyle Books, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence

This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help
This is how air pollution is putting our children's health at risk - and what you can do to help

Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78
Jackie Brown star Robert Forster dies aged 78

12 things you only know if you feel cold all the time

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival

Jon Hamm and Zach Galifianakis team up for duet of We Are The World at Bonnaroo Music Festival
Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day

Video: How to make a 'crème de pêche mode' cocktail on National Martini Day
Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour

Ariana Grande adds UK dates to Sweetener world tour
Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair
Helen Flanagan welcomes second child with Scott Sinclair

The Terror: Infamy creator on star George Takei’s influence