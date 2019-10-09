Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.

Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to a baby boy, named Max Valentine. “Welcome to the world,” she posted on Instagram. “My heart is bursting.”

The 44-year-old singer and actress announced her pregnancy on the site in July, sharing that “this has been something I have wanted for a very long time” and noting that, “I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor.”

As the former Neighbours star embarks on solo motherhood for the first time, here are a few more celebrity mums who have approached parenthood on their own, or through IVF…

1. Sandra Bullock



Following her split from then partner Jesse James, actress Bullock continued to adopt her son, a process already in motion, alone, and then adopted her daughter in 2015.

2. Charlize Theron



The Academy Award winner has two adopted children, and told The Daily Mail how her eldest, Jackson was born male but identifies, and is being raised as, a girl.

3. January Jones



Jones has never publicly revealed who the father of her son, Xander, is, and has spoken about how happy she is being a single parent.

4. Kristin Davis



The Sex And The City actress adopted her daughter Gemma Rose as a single parent in 2011, and adopted her son in 2018.

5. Connie Britton



Nashville and Friday Night Lights star Britton adopted her son Yoby from Ethiopia in 2011.

6. Calista Flockhart



Now married to Harrison Ford, Flockhart (best known for playing Ally McBeal) adopted the couple’s son Liam before they got together.

7. Chrissy Teigen



Teigen and husband John Lennon share tonnes of pictures of their ridiculously adorable kids Miles and Luna, who were both conceived through IVF.

8. Courteney Cox



After experiencing a number of miscarriages with then husband David Arquette, the Friends star underwent two cycles of IVF before having daughter Coco.

© Press Association 2019