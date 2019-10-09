From mystical tombs to Samhain festivities â€“ why Boyne Valley is the real home of Halloween

9th Oct 19 | Lifestyle

Sophie Goodall learns about Irelandâ€™s brand-new PÃºca Festival, set to knock pumpkins off their pedestals.

7f915898-0814-413a-b5e4-99aaf446c294

My feet crunch on the ground.  Hunched up in the dimly lit, cramped chamber, I’m aware I’m walking over thousands of years of bones and skeletons crumbled to a fine dust.  Buried under lifetimes of soil, the Neolithic passage tomb of Newgrange is swathed in the green grassy hills of Boyne Valley, with the Wicklow mountains looming darkly ahead in the distance.

Pathway to the Newgrange Passage Tomb
Pathway to the Newgrange Passage Tomb (Sophie Goodall/PA)

An hour’s drive north of Dublin, this area is packed to the brim with ancient, mysterious sites. There’s the creepy and imposing Trim Castle, crumbling Gothic friaries and shadowy bell towers dotted along the banks of the Boyne River.

And with a number of new festivals planned, it’s set to be the new home of Halloween. The recently launched Spirits of Meath Halloween Festival (October 6-November 3) has a month-long programme of horror-tastic events, and the Ghosts of Drogheda heritage walk (October 30; €3) features spooky characters from the town’s past.

Trim Castle at night
Trim Castle at night (Fáilte Ireland/PA)

However, there are so many natural sites already in the Boyne Valley to legitimise its links with Halloween.  In 5,000 years of history, the area has seen battles ranging from Norman invasions to Catholic sieges – all bloody, brutal and with fatal outcomes.

The grassy hills of Newgrange, Knowth and Dowth, which make up the Unesco World Heritage Centre of Brú Na Boinne, all contain burial tombs. But the ancient monuments also served as calendars, and were built to align with either a solstice or an equinox.

Newgrange
Newgrange (Sophie Goodall/PA)

A common pagan practice was to hold celebrations to worship gods and ancestors, the most enduring being the festival of Samhain, dated exactly halfway between the autumn equinox and winter solstice.

There are several Neolithic passage tombs dotted across the Boyne Valley – including some located on the Hill of Tara – aligned with the time of Samhain.  The festival was not only celebrated to mark the end of harvest, but also because it was regarded as the time where spirits of the dead could pass through to the other world.

The Hill of Ward in Athboy is the ancient site where Samhain originated, home to the great fire festival beginning on the celebration’s eve.  Participants would arrive at the hill to worship the dead, wearing costumes and masks to disguise themselves as a way of warding off evil spirits, thus establishing Samhain as the precursor to Halloween.

View this post on Instagram

Tlachtga (Hill of Ward), Athboy, County Meath, Ireland This humble hill in Athboy is home to a feast known as Samhain celebrated on the 31st of October every year. In modern times it's known as Halloween. In the time of Tuatha Dé Danann, legend says the hill took its name from Tlachtgla. She was the daughter of the druid, Mogh Ruith. Tlachtga fled her father's house and gave birth to three sons; Dorb, Cuma and Muacth and then died. She was buried on the hill. In the Celtic period Tlachtga was a religious centre. Festivals such as Samhain, the first day of winter, and the day of the dead were celebrated here. The top of the hill was sacred ground and only open to the druids except on the Festival of Samhain when members of the public were permitted. Local folklore suggests that the druids may have practiced human sacrifice and it is thought that Tlachtga was a place of pilgrimage for women who were childless. The women would bring their slave's children to be sacrificed in the belief that the spirit of the child would enter their body and be reborn as their child. Samhain and the birth of Halloween: Samhain marks the end of the old Celtic Year and the beginning of the New Year. The Celts believed that this was a time of transition, when the veil between our world and the next came down, and the spirits of all who had died since the last Oíche Shamhna (Night of Samhain) moved on to the next life. The druids felt that this world and the otherworld were closest at Tlachtga and it was here that the festival of Samhain, or Halloween, was started. The old year's fires were extinguished and, after sunset, the ceremonial New Year Samhain fire was lit on the hill. Torches were lit from this sacred fire and carried to seven other hills around the county including Tara and Loughcrew, and then on to light up the whole country. Today, the old Celtic ceremony at Tlachtga has been revived. The ancient past meets the twenty-first century with a re-enactment of the Celtic celebration starting with a torch lit procession from the Fair Green in Athboy, Co. Meath to the top of the Hill of Tlachtga, at 7pm on October 31st each year. www.spiritsofmeath.ie

A post shared by Discover Boyne Valley (@discoverboynevalley) on

Over time, Halloween has changed dramatically from its traditional Irish origins, to the Americanised version we know today: pumpkins, stripy tights and trick or treating. However, a brand-new festival going back to these roots will be held for the first time this year: Púca.

Held in the Boyne Valley, the event will take place across three major sites in the area – Trim, Drogheda and Athboy – from October 31-November 2.

The festival will see an assortment of interactive displays and performances loosely based on five traditional Samhain characters, led by the shapeshifting spirit of Púca – the Irish word for ghost.

Púca characters
Púca characters (Fáilte Ireland/PA)

The official opening of the event is due to take place in Trim, with a Samhain procession on October 31, which will include a parade through the streets of Trim up to the castle and a performance by the five original characters of Halloween: Finvarra, Boann, The Red Men, The Morrigan and Púca.

There are also Trim Castle concerts taking place nightly from 8-11pm, featuring a programme of Irish music.

Drogheda will host a series of ticketed events, with Candlelit Tales (candlelittales.ie) kicking off the festival with their retelling of the story The Shadows of the Tain, using shadow puppetry and live musical accompaniment.

The film Häxan
A still from the silent horror film Häxan (Meath County Council/PA)

Those easily spooked should probably be afraid, but amongst the horrors, there’s some room for hilarity and good time, too.

So, ditch the cauldrons, broomsticks and witches’ hats, because Halloween is falling under a new Irish spell.

How to plan your trip

For further information, visit discoverboynevalley.ie.

Stobart Air offers flights between Leeds Bradford Airport and Dublin Airport from £32.99 each way as part of a return trip. As the operator of Aer Lingus regional routes, seat capacity will increase by 20% from October 28, 2019.

Tickets can be booked at pucafestival.com

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play

â€˜My heart is burstingâ€™ â€“ Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child
â€˜My heart is burstingâ€™ â€“ Natalie Imbruglia welcomes her first child

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Bafta changes rules following Killing Eve controversy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

David James reveals emotional reason behind Strictly song choice

David James reveals emotional reason behind Strictly song choice
This is what Meghanâ€™s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum

This is what Meghanâ€™s post-birth look says about her style as a new mum
Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere

Angelina Jolie to grace red carpet at Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere
Tracee Ellis Ross: â€˜The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating meâ€™

Tracee Ellis Ross: â€˜The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating meâ€™
Tracee Ellis Ross: â€˜The beauty industry was leaving me out and not celebrating meâ€™

Playful parenting: 5 ways to help children learn through play