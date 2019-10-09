Taste of autumn: 7 fruity reds to toast the change of seasons

Turn over a new leaf and fire up the taste buds this autumn with these top tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

With the countryside a golden glow and wine harvests and festivals in full swing, there couldn’t be a better time to cosy up with a glass of red to match the feel-good factor of tucking into autumn’s rich bounty of seasonal produce.

Step forward mushroom pasta, chunky casseroles, pumpkin soup – and these hearty, earthy dishes deserve something delicious to sip alongside them. So the most important fall ingredient to have on hand… is a good bunch of ripe, generous, berry rich wines to suit the change of seasons, of course.

Here’s seven of our favourites…

1. Irresistible Pinotage 2017, Swartland, South Africa (£7, Co-op stores)

This smooth, juicy, pinotage (South Africa’s signature red grape is a cross between cinsault and pinot noir) is worth a go if you like a fruit forward, plummy style. A great success with roast leg of lamb and herb-infused roasted potatoes, given its bold brambly, mulberry fruits, thread of smoky spiciness and satisfying finish.

2. Tempus Two Quartz Series Shiraz 2018, NSW Australia (£7.50, Sainsbury’s)

Bright, fun and fruity, this is a soft shiraz that’s light on its feet at 12.5% abv, but really hits the spot with its luscious blackberry and raspberry fruits and offers plenty of deliciously sweet and spicy flavours, with good ripeness and length. Bang on the money, and a perfect pairing with chilli con carne and all your favourite sides.

3. Davida 2018, DO Navarra, Spain (£8, Co-op stores)

If you’re heading to the Co-op to pluck the pinotage from the shelf, don’t let this Spanish beauty pass you buy. ‘Vida’, meaning life in Spanish, this gorgeous garnacha will kick any get-together up a notch with its punchy, fruit forward style.

A brilliant crowd-pleaser, there’s a sweetness to the ripe forest floor of black fruits that mingle with juicy strawberry notes and flash of pepper on the finish. Pairs perfectly with hearty stews, pork and beans, and much more.

4. Taste the Difference Saint Chinian 2016, Languedoc, France (£8, Sainsbury’s)

The sunny Languedoc is a powerhouse for deliciously priced blends, and fans of culinary herbs will love this rich, characterful red that’s marked by bold, sun-ripened fruit notes, a bouquet garni of thyme and rosemary, and wealth of spicy, plump, red berry flavours. A perfect coming together of syrah and grenache, serve with slow-cooked lamb, coarse country pâté and fuss-free roasted veg.

5. Errazuriz Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2017, Chile (£9.99, Waitrose)

Cited by Robert Parker Wine Advocate as ‘Best Chilean Winery 2017’, this is a rich, beautifully smooth cabernet sauvignon at a reasonable price. Immediately satisfying, there’s a subtle complexity to the waves of blackberry and blackcurrant fruit, with a rich array of aromas, spice, tobacco, oak and caramel on the firm finish. A natural bedfellow with red meats, blue cheeses or stuffed, roasted pumpkin.

6. Patto Nero d’Avola 2018, Sicily, Italy (£10.99, Virgin Wines)

A sure-fire favourite with tomato-based pasta dishes and sun-dried tomato risotto, this sunny Sicilian is positively beaming with sweet, ripe cherry, pretty florals and a vibrant dose of plum lifting the cherry fruit. A light, elegant style with masses of fruity charm.

7. S&R Douro Red 2016, Portugal (£11.99, Majestic)

We love the eye-catching label – and this polished, Portuguese red more than delivers with its perfumed bouquet of violets and blackberry fruit entwined with vanilla and sweet spice, layers of complex, dark fruits with impressive depth of flavour and well-integrated tannins. A joyous glass from two of Portugal’s most awarded winemakers, bring on the grilled red meats, roasts and sauteed wild mushrooms.

