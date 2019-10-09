How to make John Whaite’s macaroni cheese frittata

“One of the ultimate images of comfort-food joy has to be the sneaky picking of the best bits,” says John Whaite. “Whether it’s lasagne or macaroni cheese, those charred, burnished bits that transform from tender, cheesy pasta, to smouldered and crunchy corners are some of the most happiness-inducing nibbles we can encounter.

“This macaroni cheese frittata, with its burnished underside, is basically a giant crispy corner.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 2-4)

75g macaroni

50g evaporated milk

1/2tsp English mustard

50g grated Cheddar, plus extra to finish

40g Stilton, crumbled

Small handful of parsley, roughly chopped

3 large eggs

1tbsp sunflower oil

Tabasco sauce

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Bring a medium saucepan of well-salted water to the boil. Add the pasta and cook according to the packet instructions – normally about eight minutes – until al dente. Drain.

2. Return the pasta to the pan and add the evaporated milk, mustard, Cheddar, Stilton and parsley. Set over a medium heat and stir until the cheese melts into the milk and coats the pasta. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for five minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the eggs to the pan with the pasta and beat until well mixed.

3. Set a small, deep-sided frying or sauté pan over a medium heat. Once the pan is hot, add the oil, then the egg and pasta mixture, and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cover with a lid or a larger pan, and fry for 10–15 minutes, until the frittata is set. Drizzle with Tabasco sauce, scatter over a little extra grated Cheddar and serve.

A Flash In The Pan by John Whaite is published by Kyle Books, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019