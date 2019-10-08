The Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2020 stars have been awarded

Here’s what you need to know.

The world of fine dining celebrated the Michelin Guide’s annual bestowing of stars on Monday night, for restaurants across Great Britain and Ireland.

Its cohort of judges have been merrily scoffing their way through artful taster menus, finicky desserts and dishes chefs have laboured over and loved, and it’s time for the rest of us to start booking tables – or at least swoon over newly-starred restaurants’ Instagram accounts.

So, who are the surprise new entries to the list? Who has maintained their star-standing? Here are the biggest stories of note, from a guide packed with a record number (187) of star-worthy restaurants…

There was only one new addition to the most prestigious three star bracket…

The Lecture Room & Library at sketch, London – where the food is overseen by French chef Pierre Gagnaire – was the only new entry to the heady heights of the Guide’s ‘exceptional cuisine’ category, winning itself three stars.

One celebrated restaurant lost all three of its stars…

Famed sushi restaurant The Araki, which previously held three stars, lost all of them, after its chef Mitsuhiro Araki moved on earlier this year (he was replaced by his protege Marty Lau). The Fat Duck , Waterside Inn, Gordon Ramsay Restaurant and Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester all retained their three stars.

Ireland garnered a new double of two star restaurants…

Aimsir in Celbridge (which focuses on all that can be grown, harvested, fished and foraged in Ireland) and Greenhouse in Dublin (which does interesting things with foie gras and Granny Smith apples) joined Patrick Guilbaud (also in Dublin) in the two-Michelin star Irish contingent. While three more Irish restaurants – The Oak Room, Adare; Variety Jones, Dublin; and Bastion, Kinsale – were awarded their very first star.

A Welsh restaurant literally on the beach won its first star

Beach House, perched on the edge of Oxwich Bay on the Gower Peninsula, was rewarded for its attention to Welsh produce, from plump Oxwich Bay lobster to moreish Gower salt marsh lamb.

Northern Ireland’s newest one star restaurant promises the theatre of an open kitchen

Honoured with its first star, The Muddlers Club in Belfast has a seriously stylish edge, an open kitchen and surprisingly delicate food – plus the chefs are all about seasonality.

