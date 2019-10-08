Is the best family escape a self-catering one?

As I lie, face down, sniffing in the scent of TempleSpa’s Breath Of Life before having all the stresses and strains massaged out of my shoulders, I conclude all family holidays should be like this. Having time together to make memories is so important, but so too is just a little time out.

It’s something Sharon Hurley is very aware of. She set up Luxury Lodges – a collection of resorts throughout the UK (two in Cornwall, one in the Lake District and a new launch coming soon to Wales) – in 2015, because she couldn’t find anything for “busy families, seeking practical but stylish holidays in the UK”.

She wanted to create a space where families could enjoy quality time together, but also get away from the stresses of everyday life. And she’s achieved it. At Clowance, in South Cornwall, the accommodation is lovely. Simple but stylish interiors, with great beds and linen for a quality night’s sleep, everything you need in an open-plan self-catering living area, little extras like games for the kids, and outside space. So it’s a home from home, but with added luxuries, like a hot tub.

The lake at Clowance Estate (Claire Spreadbury/PA)

The grounds are enormous – 97 acres of pretty parkland – so you can wander around, feed the ducks on the lake, swing high in the children’s playground, explore the boat house or play giant chess or draughts. There are a variety of lodges to suit different party sizes and pockets, and they’re all wonderfully spaced out, so you can sit and read outside, or let the kids run wild, without worrying about the neighbours.

In spring 2019, Clowance completed its extensive £5million refurbishment of the Club House, which now offers a huge bar and restaurant overlooking all the gorgeous greenery. Plush, comfy sofas sit alongside funky mustard diner-esque booths. Blue velvet, orange leather and floral fabrics all pop against the neutral background, and the kids can lose themselves in the games room playing pool or creating masterpieces on the Lego wall, leaving you time to relax over dinner.

Double thumbs up for the @LEGO_Group wall at @ClowanceEstate in Cornwall pic.twitter.com/pCkt0B3GGo — Claire Spreadbury (@PA_Features) September 15, 2019

The pool area has also been invested in, and there are plenty of other activities to try. Croquet on the lawn, tennis courts and a well-equipped gym mean you can burn off any cream teas you might be consuming when you’re down there. Or, if you fancy something a little more thrill-enducing, H2O Training offers SUP lessons, fitness classes and board hire, archery sessions and kayaks, and as Clowance is only five miles from the coast, you don’t need to travel far.

If you do want to explore the local area, it’s a 20-minute drive to Porthtowan Beach, which sits in a designated Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty and won a Blue Flag beach award in 2019. The surf is sparkling and clear, and there are gorgeously steep coastal walks, a sandy play park and a couple of nice cafes. The Unicorn On The Beach is definitely worth a visit – check out the eye-bogglingly huge Chelsea buns which sit atop the bar, calling your name while you order a local cask ale.

Gorgeous cliff-top walks from Porthtowan beach in Cornwall pic.twitter.com/US96uGGZaA — Claire Spreadbury (@PA_Features) September 15, 2019

So, are the best family holidays self-catering ones? With the new Welsh launch set to be complete in early 2020, Hurley certainly thinks so. “I believe you should not have to compromise on style and quality, just because you have a family to cater for. We want to offer all the luxuries of hotel-quality accommodation, but with the freedom and flexibility of self-catering.”

Prices at Luxury Lodges nationwide start from £250 for a two night break (in a St. Ives Studio at Clowance, Cornwall). Visit luxurylodges.com for more information and to book.

