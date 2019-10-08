From baked beans to salad cream, our verdict on the new range of Heinz-flavoured cupcakes

Today in foods that absolutely no one asked for – a range of cupcakes flavoured with Heinz baked beans, Heinz salad cream, Heinz tomato Ketchup, Heinz mayonnaise, and Heinz tomato soup.

It’s not quite 57 varieties, but it’s almost certainly more than enough. The strange concoctions are a collaboration with the Hummingbird Bakery to mark 150 years of Heinz, and are available from all six of their London bakeries come Friday. Here’s how they went down…

Where else to start but with Ketchup – the sauce so ubiquitous that some kids probably do eat it with cake without even realising it’s weird. Slathered with icing an inch thick, the first bite is 90% topping, but a follow-up chunk delivers all the tangy sharpness you might expect from Ketchup-infused sponge.

Opposites do not always attract, and the tomato-y body and sugared frosting mix about as well as iPhones and swimming pools.

The tomato soup is much more promising – a gingerbread-orange to Ketchup’s crimson, the milder taste blends far better with the icing’s sweetness, and even warranted a second bite. The creamy frosting echoes the creaminess of the soup, resulting in the most coherent cupcake by far.

The salad cream cake was the most heavily garnished – with lumps of strawberry and what appeared to be meringue – which immediately raised a suspicion of window dressing. The ensuing mouthfuls were a little too sickly, but – full disclosure – I’ve never much liked salad cream anyway.

The mayonnaise cupcake sounded fairly foul, but the reality is surprisingly palatable. Diluted by chocolate sponge, chocolate chips and buttermilk, the mayo is more side than main dish. It is a good cupcake, but we’re not sure quite how large a role the mayo plays.

Last and by every means least, we have the baked bean cake. I couldn’t shake the nagging suspicion that there might be actual baked beans suspended in the sponge, and after one bite my worst fears were confirmed.

What’s our verdict?

First and foremost, we must applaud the Heinz team for their creative endeavour – four out of five cakes genuinely taste like their namesakes, which is no sure thing in the world of novelty food crossovers.

Unfortunately, the thick blankets of sugary icing often drown the flagship flavours, leaving you wondering exactly what it is the cakes are trying to hide. It’s possible that the combinations are so renegade that we’re just not equipped to appreciate them (as it was for the Impressionists, and Vincent van Gogh), but we don’t expect Heinz cupcakes to become pantry standards anytime soon.

As a taste bud-testing curiosity – or perhaps an intellectual exercise – a Heinz cupcake is worth a mid-afternoon munch. As a tasty snack, it’s buyer beware.

