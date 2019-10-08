This is what it takes to become a cider ‘pommelier’

We’re familiar with wine pros and sommeliers, but how about cider experts and pommeliers?

As it happens, this is a relatively new term and was only coined last year when cider expert Jane Peyton became the UK’s first accredited ‘pommelier.’

In celebration of apple picking season – and to get the juices flowing – we caught up with Thomas Hewitt, commercial trainer at Molson Coors, who is training to be a cider pommelier (“I really want to change people’s perception about cider, essentially encouraging them to enjoy it as much as I do!”)

Thomas Hewitt (Molson Coors/PA)

How does a ‘pommelier’ differ from a wine sommelier?

“The concept of a pommelier is relatively similar to a wine sommelier, just with cider. People think cider is simply an apple version of beer, but there’s much more to it. I’ve learnt it’s crucial to get your head around the way it’s produced and the way it tastes, as there are some really unique processes involved,” explains Hewitt.

“I actually think the biggest difference lies in the reputation – pommeliers are a new tier of experts in the industry, whereas wine sommeliers are well established in their field. We’re starting to see masters of cider get the same acknowledgement for their specialism as wine experts, but there’s still a long way to go.

“Cider has a unique flavour profile and heritage, but lacks the high value perception of wine – it’s up to us pommeliers to showcase that character and demonstrate the amazing potential cider has.”

How do you get a foot on the apple orchard ladder?

“My path into pommelier training started with a beer sommelier qualification – my passion in the industry was rooted in beer, but cider opened up a whole new experience for me. Born and bred in the West Country, cider called to me as a new project to get stuck into and role models and experts in the industry inspired me to pursue pommelier training.”

What do you learn along the way?

“Day-to-day during the training, we learn about how cider is made and the ingredients, as well as misperceptions about the drink, which is always eye-opening.

“Judging and comparing ciders is also a core part of the qualification process and a chance to explore a range of new and vintage brands. Once I’m qualified, I’ll continue to polish up my expertise – there’s always new varieties being created, so the learning never stops!”

How long does it take to qualify?

“The qualification for becoming a pommelier is quite complex – I’ll have to pass three different courses before sitting an exam where ciders must be blind tasted and identified accurately.

“The exam timings are pretty flexible but I’m hoping to complete my qualification within two years, so I can get stuck into pommelier activity and teach others about the untapped opportunities in cider.”

Where can people really explore different ciders?

“There are some specialist cider bars and pubs in the UK, run by people who genuinely love cider.

“My favourite is The Apple in Bristol – a converted Dutch barge offering a great selection of ciders. Hopefully we’ll see more of these in the coming years,” says Hewitt.

What are your favourite food and cider pairings?

(Molson Coors/PA)

“On a trip to Madrid I tasted a wonderful combination of a Spanish sidra with fried chorizo – the acidity of the cider cut through the spicy sausage perfectly, unlocking the sweet, pork flavour, while accentuating the tanginess.

“My favourite Molson Coors cider is Aspall Imperial Vintage – its sweet, mellow finish pairs perfectly with strong cheeses such as blue Stilton – perfect for an after dinner treat!”

How do you think cider pairing compares to wine pairing?

“When people think about food pairing, wine is considered the best match. But with cider there’s so much to play with – it’s about educating the drinker on the possibilities,” says Hewitt.

“It’s definitely an exciting and opportune time for pommeliers and cider fans to push the boundaries.”

© Press Association 2019