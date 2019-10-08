Ask a counsellor: â€˜My husband thinks our widowed son has moved on too fast â€“ what should I do?â€™

The problem…

“Early last year my daughter-in-law died after suffering for some time with breast cancer. It was a terrible time for us all, particularly my son who was deeply shocked as he really thought she’d recover. In spite of this, he seems to have come to terms with it rather quickly – too quickly, it seems, for my husband, who adored our daughter-in-law.

“Personally, I’m really pleased that he’s started dating again and is now seeing someone he seems to really like. However, my husband is astonished that he can, apparently, forget about his wife so quickly – in fact he’s really angry about it. He maintains that it’s only been a few months, so how on earth can our son be ready for another relationship? Well, he is, and he’s asked if he can bring her to visit us.

"A grieving person is going to laugh again and smile again. If they're lucky, they'll even find love again. Yes, absolutely, they're going to move forward. But that doesn't mean that they've moved on." @noraborealis https://t.co/LnJ3TYoZWJ — TED Talks (@TEDTalks) September 23, 2019

“I know it’s going to be really difficult and I’m worried about my husband’s reaction, so I’ve managed to put him off a couple of times. My husband has said that he will not have “that woman” in the house, but he’s judging her without having met her. I can’t go on putting our son off for much longer and I know that, sooner or later, he will force the issue and bring her to see us anyway – so how do I avoid a family disaster?”

Fiona says…

“People grieve in different ways. Some need years to come to terms with the death of a loved one. Others, like your son, seem able to adjust more quickly. That doesn’t mean he didn’t love his wife; indeed, she could have encouraged him – before she died – to try and find a new partner quickly. Your husband is judging your son by what feels right to him and I suspect he really doesn’t know what was said by your son and his wife before she died. He’s making judgements based on his own feelings, but there is no set time for grieving.

“To judge your son’s new girlfriend by his own measure of grief seems unreasonable to me, after all, she may not even know how recently he was widowed. Of course, he can continue to refuse to let this woman into the house – it’s his home and his choice. If that’s what he chooses to do though, it should be his responsibility to explain his reasoning to your son. You shouldn’t be the one making the excuses on his behalf.

We asked you to share your #WednesdayWisdom tips. Thank you to Georgena for providing today's wise words 💜 pic.twitter.com/n0evJTwXIO — Cruse Bereavement Care (@CruseCare) October 2, 2019

“However, his behaviour is likely to cause hurt – not only to your son but also to you, and I don’t suppose he’s even considered that. If he continues to be stubborn like this, he’s going to drive a rift into his relationship with your son. Has he considered how life will be if this relationship develops and they want to marry? Is he content to never see his son again? Because that’s what could happen if he continues to be so intransigent.

“Do please talk to your husband and explain to him exactly what the consequences of his actions could be. Your son is the one who has to decide when he’s ready to stop grieving for his wife and move forward into something new. It’s not your husband’s role to police this, and he needs to swallow any doubts or anxiety he may have and let your son make his own decisions – even if they turn out to be mistakes.”

