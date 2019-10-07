Didn’t get Glastonbury tickets? 5 European music festivals to check out next summer instead

There are plenty of great alternatives if you missed out on tickets to the Eavis’ 50th anniversary bash.

Thanks to its epic lineups, secret sets and legendary atmosphere, Glastonbury Festival has earned itself a reputation as one of the most in-demand events of the summer.

The process of getting your hands on a ticket is notoriously difficult though, and next year’s event sold out in just over half an hour, as music lovers scrambled to try and secure a spot at the Pilton festival.

According to organisers, 2.4 million people registered to attend the 2020 festival, with just 135,000 tickets up for grabs.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2020 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one, and sorry to those who missed out. There will be a ticket resale in April – plus we'll be announcing details of a special ballot for the sale of 50 pairs of tickets in the coming days. — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) October 6, 2019

If you weren’t lucky enough to nab a golden ticket at the weekend, don’t feel too disheartened. There are still loads of other brilliant festivals in the UK and the rest of Europe next summer that can provide the next best thing to partying at Worthy Farm.

Here’s where to have on your radar…

1. Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK



If the thought of washing yourself with a packet of wet wipes and drinking lukewarm beer all weekend doesn’t appeal, Wilderness might just be the luxury alternative for you. With boutique glamping options, Veuve Clicquot sponsored hot tubs and the picture perfect Oxfordshire countryside setting as your playground, you won’t miss waking up next to the stench of the long drop toilets at Glastonbury.

Wilderness has a distinctly artsy vibe, so expect lots of indie theatre, poetry and workshops on the bill, as well as established headline artists. Last year the festival saw Robyn and Groove Armada take to the stage.

2. Primavera, Bacelona, Spain

Booking festival tickets ahead of the lineup release is always a gamble, but Primavera has established itself as one of the safest bets on the summer festival scene, with consistently excellent music of both big and up-and-coming names in hip hop, indie, dance and electronic.

The best thing about this city-based festival though? It’s set on concrete, so there’s no chance of getting stuck in a quagmire of mud if the weather takes a turn for the worst.

3. Roskilde, Denmark

This Danish music festival attracts a colossal-sized crowd on a similar scale to Glastonbury (around 130,000 people) so if you want to get lost in a throng of thousands of other fans screaming the lyrics to your favourite song, this is the place to get your endorphin fix.

Like Glastonbury, it’s also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The festival organisers guarantee a diverse lineup with huge headliners keeping the party going until the wee hours. Last year saw Bob Dylan, Travis Scott and The Cure top the bill.

4. Rock in Rio Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal

Rock in Rio alternates between Portugal and its namesake location in Brazil, and next year it will fall to our friends in Lisbon to host the five-day extravaganza. The beautiful Bela Vista Park will play host to musical megastars as well as emerging talent, with tens of thousands of revellers keeping the spirit of the Brazilian party capital alive.

It’s also known for its legendary fireworks display, magical installations and epic theatre displays. Glasto, eat your heart out.

5. Meadows in the Mountains, Bulgaria

Hippies and party revellers who don’t have the patience to compete in the Glasto ticket race have long since decamped to this Bulgarian all-nighter, which boasts one of the most spectacular settings on the festival circuit.

Taking place in the misty Rhodope Mountains near the Bulgarian border, Meadows in the Mountains is just the place to switch off your phone, disconnect from your emails and party the weekend away in exceptionally beautiful surroundings. This year, the free-spirited festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary, so expect to find lots of experimental surprises in the mountaintop utopia.

