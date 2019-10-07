Video: How to make an easy chicken masala for National Curry Week

It’s all too easy to order a takeaway when you’re craving a spicy, satisfying curry, but making one at home is easier than you think – and might even taste better.

It’s National Curry Week (October 7 – 13) and whether you love a madras or a pasanda, a bhuna or biryani, you need to start simple when learning to make one from scratch.

Here, Waqar Ali Mughal from the Sweet Centre curry house in Bradford, demonstrates a basic recipe – which will set you up for tackling more complex curries later on.

