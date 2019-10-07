2 minutes with Henry Firth and Ian Theasby â€“ who love a curry but canâ€™t handle a bitter cocktail

7th Oct 19

The duo behind vegan cookery sesnation BOSH! share their culinary likes and dislikes with Ella Walker.

Housemates and best friends Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are the masterminds behind the wildly successful vegan platform BOSH!

Their plant-based recipes go viral as standard, their videos professing the magic of vegan ramen, meat-free burgers, and quitting steak. And they’re very convincing. This month, they also celebrate the release of their new book, BOSH! How to Live Vegan: Simple tips and plant-based hacks.

We grilled them on all the delicious stuff that gets their taste buds going – or not, as the case may be…

Your death row meal would be…
Theasby: The biggest juiciest ripest mango the world has ever seen, just on its own, because if you think about food as a gift from above, and you’ve got the best mango in the whole world, that’ll do.
Firth: Fish and chips and loads of tartare sauce – but obviously vegan.

The thing you still can’t make is…
T: Steak! Ha. You can cook anything if you put your mind to it.
F: [Vegan] Yorkshire puddings.

Your favourite store-cupboard essential has to be…
T: Garlic, onions, salt.
F: Chilli flakes, nutritional yeast.

View this post on Instagram

We are hitting you with another round of extremely yummy vegan dishes to feed you, your friends and your family all week long! For absolutely free (as always) we have 6 more recipes for you to add to your recipe list 👌🏼 In no particular order we have: Cheese burger salad, tex-mex soup, jerk jackfruit salad, puttanesca risotto, ratatouille soup and last but not least or epic, chorizo mac. What dish will you be cooking next? Let us know down in the comments! 🖤💛Our brand new book, HOW TO LIVE VEGAN comes out on October 3rd in the UK! Pre-orders are up both on Amazon & Signed editions on Waterstones!💛🖤 LIKE & TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO SPREAD THE VEGAN LOVE All the love, Henry & Ian x #vegan #bosh #veganmainstream

A post shared by BOSH! by Henry & Ian (@bosh.tv) on

The kitchen utensil you couldn’t live without is…
T: Wooden spoon.
F: Tongs, it’s all about tongs, they’re an extension of your hand.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is…
T: A Beyond burger.
F: Miso soup if I’m feeling healthy, coco yoghurt granola if I’m fancying something a bit more substantial.

Your signature dish is…
T: We both have a dish in this book.
F: I’ll go for the one with my name on – the biryani, the banging jackfruit biryani – it’s so good.
T: I’ll say mine, Ian’s delightful dal.
F: Two great dishes that’ll go really well together.

View this post on Instagram

We love a good old BBQ don’t you?! It’s the perfect time to get friends and family round to chow down on some delicious grilled vegan food! Henry headed up north to visit @emj.makeupartist’s family and cooked them up a huge vegan BBQ including beyond burgers, tempeh ribs and “chicken” kebabs! He sure smashed it! (Brownie points for Henry don’t you think?). If you need some tasty, easy BBQ ideas then watch this video! We have a whole video dedicated to BBQ veggies coming real soon so watch this space! 🖤💛Our brand new book, HOW TO LIVE VEGAN comes out on October 3rd in the UK! Pre-orders are up both on Amazon & Signed editions on Waterstones!💛🖤 LIKE & TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO SPREAD THE VEGAN LOVE All the love, Henry & Ian x #vegan #bosh #veganmainstream

A post shared by BOSH! by Henry & Ian (@bosh.tv) on

You like your eggs…
T: Scrambled, but you use a blend of silken tofu and firm tofu, and use black salt to flavour it, and a bit of turmeric to colour it.
F: Nuevos ranchos – or non-existant, I never liked eggs, something about the taste and sulphuric smell never worked for me.

Your favourite childhood dinner was…
T: Sunday roast at my grandma’s house.
F: Vegetable lasagne.

If you’re ordering takeout, it has to be…
F: Massive curry, lots of poppadoms, pickles, mango chutney, and about four different dishes.
T: We live together, so I’d probably say the same.

View this post on Instagram

Did someone say vegan jerk chicken? Where and how do you make such a thing do you ask? Well… good thing for you, this video will help you right out! We sat down with the amazing Renee from @renees.kitchen and tasted her London Town famous jerk “chicken” dish. Juicy, spicy, mouth wateringly delicious. This dish is a must try! If you’re ever in Brick Lane for Vegan Nights, give this a whirl! Want us to make some jerk dishes? Let us know below and we may well use your idea! 🧐 🖤💛Our brand new book, HOW TO LIVE VEGAN comes out on October 3rd in the UK! Pre-orders are up both on Amazon & Signed editions on Waterstones!💛🖤 LIKE & TAG YOUR FRIENDS TO SPREAD THE VEGAN LOVE All the love, Henry & Ian x #vegan #bosh #veganmainstream

A post shared by BOSH! by Henry & Ian (@bosh.tv) on

Your ultimate hangover cure is…
T: Teetotalism – haha. No, lots and lots of water, a bit of exercise the next day.
F: Barbecue Pringles, sweets and watching Interstellar again and again and again on a loop, probably will cry somewhere in the middle.

You cannot stomach…
T: There’s a couple of things I’m not bothered about, Aperol spritz!
F: I’m really not down with negronis, I so hate that flavour.

Your dinner party staple has to be…
T: The meal I find myself cooking most for people, is brunch on a Saturday, scrambled eggs, but then I quite like making a pesto and a hummus and getting some really nice bread, then roasting off some vine cherry tomatoes.
F: It’s gotta be that classic lasagne or the BOSH! mushroom wellington. Of our one billion [YouTube] views, a sizeable amount of them have been for the mushroom wellington, it’s fed thousands of people.

View this post on Instagram

🖤💛OUR BRAND NEW BOOK – HOW TO LIVE VEGAN💛🖤 If you haven’t been living under a rock then you probably already know that our brand new book, How to live vegan is out in the world on October 3rd. This little book is the perfect answer to all those nitty gritty vegan questions you may have on your mind. It’s the why and how to all things vegan! Pre-orders are live over on Amazon & Waterstones (link in the bio). And last but not least, we’re going on tour and may be in a city near you! Check out all the dates via the link in our bio! If you do pre-order a copy, send us a screenshot and we will post it on our story! SAVE THE PLANET AND FEEL AMAZING – BOSH! #vegan #bosh #veganmainstream

A post shared by BOSH! by Henry & Ian (@bosh.tv) on

BISH BASH BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, photography by Lizzie Mayson, and BOSH! How To Live Vegan by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are published by HQ, HarperCollins, priced £20 and £9.99 respectively. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

