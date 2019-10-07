2 minutes with Henry Firth and Ian Theasby â€“ who love a curry but canâ€™t handle a bitter cocktail

The duo behind vegan cookery sesnation BOSH! share their culinary likes and dislikes with Ella Walker.

Housemates and best friends Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are the masterminds behind the wildly successful vegan platform BOSH!

Their plant-based recipes go viral as standard, their videos professing the magic of vegan ramen, meat-free burgers, and quitting steak. And they’re very convincing. This month, they also celebrate the release of their new book, BOSH! How to Live Vegan: Simple tips and plant-based hacks.

We grilled them on all the delicious stuff that gets their taste buds going – or not, as the case may be…

Your death row meal would be…

Theasby: The biggest juiciest ripest mango the world has ever seen, just on its own, because if you think about food as a gift from above, and you’ve got the best mango in the whole world, that’ll do.

Firth: Fish and chips and loads of tartare sauce – but obviously vegan.

The thing you still can’t make is…

T: Steak! Ha. You can cook anything if you put your mind to it.

F: [Vegan] Yorkshire puddings.

Your favourite store-cupboard essential has to be…

T: Garlic, onions, salt.

F: Chilli flakes, nutritional yeast.

The kitchen utensil you couldn’t live without is…

T: Wooden spoon.

F: Tongs, it’s all about tongs, they’re an extension of your hand.

If you get hungry late at night, the snack you’ll reach for is…

T: A Beyond burger.

F: Miso soup if I’m feeling healthy, coco yoghurt granola if I’m fancying something a bit more substantial.

Your signature dish is…

T: We both have a dish in this book.

F: I’ll go for the one with my name on – the biryani, the banging jackfruit biryani – it’s so good.

T: I’ll say mine, Ian’s delightful dal.

F: Two great dishes that’ll go really well together.

You like your eggs…

T: Scrambled, but you use a blend of silken tofu and firm tofu, and use black salt to flavour it, and a bit of turmeric to colour it.

F: Nuevos ranchos – or non-existant, I never liked eggs, something about the taste and sulphuric smell never worked for me.

Your favourite childhood dinner was…

T: Sunday roast at my grandma’s house.

F: Vegetable lasagne.

If you’re ordering takeout, it has to be…

F: Massive curry, lots of poppadoms, pickles, mango chutney, and about four different dishes.

T: We live together, so I’d probably say the same.

Your ultimate hangover cure is…

T: Teetotalism – haha. No, lots and lots of water, a bit of exercise the next day.

F: Barbecue Pringles, sweets and watching Interstellar again and again and again on a loop, probably will cry somewhere in the middle.

You cannot stomach…

T: There’s a couple of things I’m not bothered about, Aperol spritz!

F: I’m really not down with negronis, I so hate that flavour.

Your dinner party staple has to be…

T: The meal I find myself cooking most for people, is brunch on a Saturday, scrambled eggs, but then I quite like making a pesto and a hummus and getting some really nice bread, then roasting off some vine cherry tomatoes.

F: It’s gotta be that classic lasagne or the BOSH! mushroom wellington. Of our one billion [YouTube] views, a sizeable amount of them have been for the mushroom wellington, it’s fed thousands of people.

BISH BASH BOSH! by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, photography by Lizzie Mayson, and BOSH! How To Live Vegan by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby are published by HQ, HarperCollins, priced £20 and £9.99 respectively. Available now.

