How to make Liam Charles’ no churn-but-firm key lime pie ice cream

Think you need a machine to make ice cream? Nope.

“I love making ice cream from scratch,” says Liam Charles. “Starting with a custard, infusing it with flavours, cooling it, then churning it until the cow’s milk comes home, but sometimes you need something a little quicker, a lot easier, but just as tasty.”

All you need for this recipe is a loaf tin.

Ingredients

(Serves 8)

90g white chocolate, chopped

800ml double cream

500g condensed milk

Grated zest of 4 limes and juice of 3

300g lime curd

200g ginger biscuits, crushed

To finish:

100g ginger biscuits, roughly broken

50g white chocolate, melted

Grated zest of 1 lime

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Method

1. Melt the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of barely simmering water (making sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water) or in a microwave in 20-second bursts. Let it cool.

2. Whisk the double cream and condensed milk in a bowl until the mixture forms soft peaks. Fold through the melted chocolate, the lime zest and lime juice gently with a metal spoon until well combined.

3. Pour half of the cream mixture into the loaf tin and dot half of the lime curd on top. Using a skewer or spoon, swirl the curd through the cream so it is rippled with streaks of curd, then sprinkle half the crushed ginger biscuits over the mixture. Top with the remaining cream mixture, ripple through the remaining curd, then top with the rest of the crushed ginger biscuits.

4. Cover with cling film and freeze for at least seven hours, or ideally overnight.

5. Once you’re ready to serve, place the roughly broken ginger biscuits on top, squiggle with melted white chocolate and sprinkle over the lime zest.

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Second Helpings: 70 Wicked Recipes That Will Leave You Wanting More by Liam Charles is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £22. Available now.

© Press Association 2019