9 things you’ll only know if you’re trying for Glastonbury tickets this year

Brexit, football, the new James Bond – there are plenty of conversation topics that can divide opinion, but if there’s one thing that can unite our country for one day of the year, it’s our collective hatred of the Glastonbury booking system.

This cruel mistress can destroy your hopes and dreams in 15 minutes flat, and drive you to breaking point over an unresponsive web page.

Coach tickets are gone already, but standard Glastonbury camping tickets are released at 9am on Sunday, October 6.

It means thousands of people will endure the torturous process of trying to secure a place at next year’s festival with a lineup already rumoured to include everyone from The 1975 to Paul McCartney.

If you’re thinking of getting involved in the ticket scrum, you might just relate to this…

1. You’ve got a military-style strategy in place

More than any other event on the planet, Glastonbury requires stealth organisation. Yes, there are those rare people that log onto public WiFi with an old smartphone and still manage to miraculously get a ticket, but most know you can significantly increase your chances by having a serious game plan in place with several other people.

There are spreadsheets. There are WhatsApp groups. There are passive aggressive instructions. Surely you can’t fail?

2. The wait for tickets to go live is horrible

There is no rhyme or reason as to who gets a ticket, which makes it all the more nerve-wracking when you’re waiting for them to drop. This is what it must feel like to take a penalty during a World Cup final, in the closing minutes of play, with an injured right foot… in a snowstorm.

3. When the tickets drop, you turn into a savage

It’s like an alien force takes over your body. All those nerves turn into a rush of pure adrenaline, causing you to hit the refresh button like a woodpecker with a vendetta against your laptop.

4. The white holding screen is the stuff of nightmares

Every year, you stare at this page for approximately 15 minutes until it tells you Glastonbury is sold out and you go back to your Glastonbury-less existence. There is a special place in hell reserved for this webpage.

5. If you do manage to get tickets, it feels like you’ve won the lottery

But like an exam results day, you can’t gloat about your glory because pretty much all of your mates missed out. Best to keep your victory on the down-low, for now.

6. If you don’t, you can’t help but take it personally

Rationally you know the ticket site doesn’t have a motive, yet you still have the sneaking suspicion it has it in for you. It’s the third year in a row you’ve missed out, yet Sandra on Instagram manages to get tickets every time. Call us crazy, but we’re sensing a pattern here.

7. … and you hate everyone that got tickets

Speaking of Sandra, she’s off your Christmas card list.

8. You start wondering if you can engineer a whirlwind romance with someone in Pilton, Somerset

People who live local to the festival can take part in a separate ticket sale which has better odds of getting you through the gates. Would it be so crazy to take a weekend trip to Pilton and switch on your dating apps?

9. You tell yourself ‘never again’

Whether you secured tickets or not, the whole process has broken not just your index finger, but your soul. You tell yourself you’ll never do this again, yet you know you’ll be here next year, giving yourself RSI and moaning about the Glastonbury booking system all over again.

Until then, just go about your business as though this whole nightmare never happened.

© Press Association 2019