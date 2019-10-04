Quiz: Can you name the country from a zoomed in picture of its flag?

For what is, fundamentally, a piece of patterned cloth, we sure do get worked up about our flags. In Algeria, ‘flag desecration’ can carry 5 to 10 years in prison, while the Indian Flag Code specifies the exact height, angle, and material required for a flag to be legally displayed.

While in Denmark, unless you have special permission, you’re not allowed to fly other countries’ flags.

It might be wise, therefore, to know what the world’s flags look like before accidentally using one to blow your nose. So can you recognise these flags from one single close-up?

