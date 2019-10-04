No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.

The Mediterranean island of Majorca already has several different faces.

It’s a hedonistic haven for booze-fuelled party-goers – think the Love Island villa, and the drunken debauchery of the Magaluf strip. It’s a classic island paradise, with seaside retreats and retirement homes at every turn. It’s even a fitness destination, and the likes of Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins have long been spotted traversing the hairpin bends of the Tramuntana.

Now, in the seaside town of Porto Cristo, it’s forging a new identity – as a trailblazer for women’s travel. The newly opened Som Dona Hotel operates a strict ‘women only’ policy on its premises, and men and children are both banned entirely. They’re missing out, because the Som Dona boasts a beach-style pool, rows of pristine white Bali beds, a spa area with a whirlpool tub, a bar, restaurant, rooftop terrace, and even a library.

The hotel promises to help guests “disconnect from the stress of daily life, offering personalised care tailored to your needs”, and cultivate “a unique atmosphere designed for women.”

The idea of a women’s only hotel is not new – consider SuperShe Island in Finland and California’s Golden Door (which hosts some weeks just for men or both too) – but it is believed to be the first of its kind in Spain. It is worth noting that the ‘no men’ rule also applies to visitors.

The 39 rooms emphasise elegance over pageantry – contemporary furniture, gold pendant lighting, liberal splashes of pink – and come complete with “four-star service specifically designed for women’s needs”. Each offers sweeping forest views, and a wide array of customisable features.

Aimed at couples, singles, businesswomen, and gal-pal group getaways, the hotel flaunts a prime-time location within easy reach of several of Majorca’s best beaches, along with subterranean tourist spot the Caves of Drach.

Inspired by market research which said that women connected with a female-only space – security, companionship, the absence of unwanted attention – it’s apparently already making waves on social media, and bagging a mini-avalanche of bookings.

“This is quite a pioneering project for us,” said a spokesperson, “and we need time to see how market responds. If it does work – and that is, of course, what we believe – Som Hotels will have other projects like this in a short time.”

Rooms start at €89.30 (£78.39) per night. Book here



