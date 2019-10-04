World Taco Day: 8 of the best taco fillings to eat right now

4th Oct 19 | Lifestyle

It is officially taco time.

mexican street tacos with chicken, carnitas and barbacoa

How many of these palm-sized Mexican treats can you knock back in one sitting? We’re thinking a lot.

The traditional way of eating the street food staple is to order your tacos individually, ordering one, then going back for another, and another, until you are practically a taco yourself.

So in honour of World Taco Day, and to celebrate just how brilliant corn tortillas are as a vehicle for every kind of filling, here are some top ways to stuff your taco shells…

1. Braised chicken

Classic tacos (not your Tex-Mex variety) are traditionally topped with just chopped coriander and diced white onion, but chipotle-shredded chicken calls for cooling lettuce and a slick of sour cream.

2. Baja fish

Basically a fish finger taco, loaded with sweetcorn and pineapple rather than mushy peas (which we wouldn’t condemn) – it works, even if it sounds like it shouldn’t.

3. Jerk pollock

Fish tacos are light and refreshing – chuck in some jerk seasoning and they’ll pep you up with a bit of heat too.

4. Slow-cooked lamb

Moreish slow-cooked lamb, coriander, white onion – the only thing missing is a few leaves of mint.

5. Jackfruit

Vegans needn’t miss out on the taco fun – pile the shells high with pulled jackfruit and avocado.

6. Cheezeburger

Club Mexicana go big on vegan street food, and this ‘cheezeburger’ taco takes all the flavours of a classic cheeseburger and makes it plant-based.

7. Pork adobada

View this post on Instagram

Adobada con todo. 🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Super Tacos Al Carbon (@supertacoslondon) on

Squeeze lots of lime over these spit roast marinated pork tacos with white onion, avocado and tomatillo (like green tomato) salsa.

8. Brownie

For your taco pudding, this immense brownie shell, peanut butter mousse and Oreo biscuit spectacular should do the trick for a sugar overload.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Scotland bans smacking, experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids
H&M has released an adorable ‘mini me’ collection: 5 ways to twin with your kids

These are the 5 biggest coat trends of the autumn/winter

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need

5 of the best drag queens to follow on Instagram for all the style inspiration you’ll ever need
3 winter sun destinations for different budgets – so you can escape the awful weather

3 winter sun destinations for different budgets – so you can escape the awful weather
7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020
Marcus Wareing: ‘It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght’

Marcus Wareing: ‘It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght’
Marcus Wareing: ‘It was me who started it with Gordon – I picked a ?ght’

As Scotland bans smacking, experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment