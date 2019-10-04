Marcus Wareing: â€˜It was me who started it with Gordon â€“ I picked a ?ghtâ€™

The chef and MasterChef judge has spoken of his ongoing feud with fellow TV chef Gordon Ramsay in the new issue of British GQ.

Titans of the worlds of Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrity TV cheffing, Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay were once the greatest of colleagues – during the Nineties Wareing was largely considered Ramsay’s protege.

Yet today, long running discord and bad blood between the pair continues, and Wareing has addressed this in GQ’s latest ‘Out to Lunch’ feature.

“Listen, you must understand it was me who started it with Gordon,” Wareing told the magazine. “I picked a ﬁght. I no longer wanted to be kept in a corner, moaning and feeling like I had nothing to offer his business. So I spoke up. And, well, it got nasty.”

After working at various restaurants – including legendary London restaurant Aubergine, and later, Petrus – for around 15 years together, since their falling out, Wareing says they’ve only spoken once. “You’ll never guess where: 10 Downing Street. It was during the London Olympics and some key people from the food industry were there to meet David Cameron.

“At the end of the day, Gordon tries to leave ﬁrst, then I go, and as they are holding the front door we end up meeting in the long corridor downstairs, just us two, face-to-face, very weird. We pass one another, shake hands, say, ‘Hello,’ and that’s it. No smiles. Surreal, actually.”

He goes on to say that despite everything, he knows ‘the real’ Ramsay: “To know the real Gordon, to know the real cook underneath all that other stuff, the business, the television, the personality, was to know the man that ran Aubergine all those years ago.

“I know that man. It was a very special space, the hottest kitchen this country has ever produced. Iconic. Ramsay and Aubergine took the London food scene and totally revolutionised it. And that will never be done again. Pretty cool, right?”

QQ November (Sam Jones/GQ/PA)

See the full feature in the November issue of GQ available via digital download and on newsstands now.

© Press Association 2019