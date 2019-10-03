Fish for all the family: Eating seafood during pregnancy may help attention capacity in children

A new study from the Barcelona Institute of Global Health says eating seafood during pregnancy may help the development of your child.

Here are the key findings, and why seafood has benefits above and beyond nutrition…

A study years in the making

Reseachers studied 1,641 mother-and-child pairings via so-called ‘food frequency’ questionnaires – detailed dietary quizzes delivered at varying stages of pregnancy. The resulting children filled out similar surveys aged one, five and eight, before sitting the Attention Network Task (ANT), a computerised test assessing concentration and attention span.

The results were quite straightforward: Children whose mothers ate regular seafood recorded notably higher scores than their peers. Brain development predominantly takes place during pregnancy, and seafood during the first trimester provided the biggest boon for new babies.

Not all seafood is created equal, and fatty fish outstripped other oceanic options. Mothers that ate a varied seafood diet also performed well, but diets high in shellfish and canned tuna returned lower scores.

What pregnant women want

The latest in an array of studies exploring the effects of fish on pregnancy, in 2016 the NCIH (National Coalition for Infant Health) cited a whole host of studies to “unequivocally” endorse cooked fish for expectant mothers.

Earlier this year a Danish study determined that a diet rich in fish and vegetables could lower the risk of gestational hypertension and pre-eclampsia, while a study from 2018 of 736 women found that eating oily fish in the second half of pregnancy could be linked to stronger children.

The current study was careful to acknowledge that there have been less positive findings too – previous research has suggested that there could also be a link between fish consumption during pregnancy and childhood obesity.

What not to eat

Because nothing can ever be simple, it is true that there are some seafood dishes that shouldn’t find their way onto a pregnant woman’s plate.

The NHS says pregnant women should avoid shark, marlin and swordfish, and should consume no more than two tuna steaks a week. Tuna contains higher levels of mercury than other fish.

Contrary to popular belief, it’s perfectly fine to consume shellfish, but raw shellfish is an absolute no-go. Pre-cooked prawns are A-OK; down-in-one oysters are not. The rules about sushi are complicated, and mostly revolve around whether or not the fish has been frozen. If in doubt – avoid, and speak to your GP.

