3 winter sun destinations for different budgets â€“ so you can escape the awful weather

Hereâ€™s where to head to stop the relentless rain putting a dampener on your autumnal mood, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

If the September sunshine feels like a distant memory and the novelty of grabbing a pumpkin spiced latte every time you dive for cover has already worn off, it could be time to ditch the brolly and head to sunnier climes.

Especially if you want to beat the half-term rush, bag an off-season price tag and switch your grubby, damp trainers for a pair of summer sandals.

Here’s where to lap up the sun’s rays, make a splash and get your feet wet without a puddle in sight…

1. Family option: Canary Islands

With the same time zone as the UK, even a toddler can tackle the flight time (roughly four and a half hours from London to Tenerife) with a nice snack, nap, and enough energy to make it to the kid’s club without too many tantrums. A sultry 26 degrees this time of year with limitless options for family-orientated, sandy beach breaks, there are seven islands to choose from. The lunar landscape in Lanzarote’s national park is worth the bus tour, the water parks are world class and with full-board meal plan options, hungry teens can munch from dawn ’til dusk.

2. Couple’s city break: Barcelona

One of the world’s great capital cities, park yourself on Barceloneta Beach in the October sunshine (it’s around 23 degrees C) with a crisp glass of cava, soak up the laidback vibe and gentle lapping of the waves, without the thronging summer crowds. Then take yourself to La Rambla, the city’s most famous street where you can idle among the street performers prior to heading to La Boqueria food market. Stop for another glass of something deliciously cold, have a bite to eat at one of the buzzy seafood stalls before checking out a gallery and Gaudi’s architecture that maps the city. Then work your way through its famous nightlife and parade of party clubs.

3. Luxury destination: Dubai

Sun, sea, sand and desert… Dubai has luxurious skyscrapers, shopping and world class resorts in spades. A respectable 35 degrees C this time of year, a dune buggy ride in the fiery red sand dunes is as accessible and exhilarating as the Dubai Fountain – the world’s largest choreographed fountain show. The Dubai Mall is dripping in gold (literally) with more than 1,200 designer jewellery and fashion boutiques, while the souks are legendary for browsing and bargaining. And a speedboat tour to landmarks such as Burj Al Arab will set you up for some A-list Arabian hospitality.

