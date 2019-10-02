As the NFL turns 100, has American football finally cracked the UK?

As this season’s London fixtures get underway, Luke Rix-Standing looks at the state of play for ‘America’s Game’.

For most of its 100 years, American football has been just that – American.

The national anthem is played before every fixture, often with a giant US flag unfurled across the pitch, and the stars and stripes splashed across screens and hoardings. The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team, the week’s flagship telecast is America’s Game, and top-rated college players are All-Americans.

College football games are televised to massive prime-time audiences, and NFL scouts spend weeks compiling stat files on prospects still in high school. The NFL draft plucks players straight from their college teams, like a giant debutante’s ball, many of whom will have been admitted on special football scholarships.

American football has successfully embedded itself as America’s Sport. Cut the NFL and it bleeds red, white and blue.

Minnesota Vikings players stand for the national anthem (Simon Cooper/PA)

The flip-side of all this flag-waving, is that the sport has always struggled to gain a foothold this side of the Atlantic. Often derided as slow-paced, over-commercialised, and, rather unfairly, ‘rugby with shoulder pads’, gridiron (as it’s also known) confuses many Brits on and off the field.

The stop-start nature of the game (a single passage of play lasts approximately four seconds) leaves plenty of time for commercial breaks and cheerleaders, but perplexes audiences used to Wimbledon on the BBC.

Games last upward of three hours, admittedly a specious objection from the nation that created cricket, while the rules are mindbogglingly complex. Few NFL fans, if they’re being honest, could adequately explain pass interference.

Cheerleaders at Twickenham (Steven Paston/PA)

Over the last few years however, all that has started to change. Amid rising interest, the NFL now plays four fixtures a year in London, split between Wembley and Tottenham’s new stadium, while this season has seen the BBC provide text coverage of NFL games for the first time. There are even whispers, albeit hopeful ones, of a London-based franchise.

Here, we comb through the history of the world’s most lucrative league, and examine the UK prospects for this most American of games…

From Eton to Connecticut

Of course, though the NFL is turning 100, the game itself is not. With roots in the versions of rugby and football that emerged from British public schools in the mid-19th century, the main rules were concocted by Yale graduate Walter Camp, widely christened the ‘Father of American Football’.

A member of the Intercollegiate Football Association – then based loosely on rugby union – he masterminded the rule changes that define today’s game, including line of scrimmage, downs-and-distance, and the legality of blocking. A watch-manufacturing executive by trade, he coached the Yale team for four years, winning 67 out of 69.

Quarterback Blake Bortles throws a pass for the Jacksonville Jaguars (Simon Cooper/PA)

In 1882, William Heffelfinger was awarded a $500 contract to play for the Allegheny Athletic Association, becoming the first ever professional American football player. But it wasn’t until 1920 that the American Professional Football Conference became the first ever American football league, formed from regional circuits in New York, Michigan and Ohio. Two years later, it was renamed the National Football League.

Vince Lombardi and the Super Bowl

Just as we talk about the ‘Premier League era’ in English football, so too does the ‘Super Bowl era’ dominate in the US.

First hitting screens in 1966, under the less-than-snappy title ‘the AFL-NFL World Championship Game’, the Super Bowl came about through financial wrangling.

Six years earlier, a cabal of disgruntled businessmen had set up an alternative league after disagreements with the NFL hierarchy, and, rather than continuing to split revenues and audiences, the rivals penned a merger that saw their respective champions face off at the season’s end.

American football players enter in some style (Simon Cooper/PA)

Super Bowls I and II were won by the Green Bay Packers, the NFL’s oldest and most decorated franchise, and head coach Vince Lombardi still looms over the league like a long-lost patriarch. A tough-as-nails disciplinarian, his most storied victory occurred in the 1967 NFL championship game. Nicknamed the ‘Ice Bowl’, his team prevailed against the Dallas Cowboys in −26 °C.

Lombardi did not suffer fools in the locker room, but he accepted all comers with an openness decades ahead of his time. He banned all his players from attending establishments with segregationist policies, and declared that he would fire on the spot anyone that made derogatory comments about his numerous gay members of staff.

After his early death in 1970, the Super Bowl trophy was promptly named in his honour. With openly gay NFL players extremely thin on the ground, and the #TakeAKnee race row quietly rumbling on, one could argue his legacy has not been well-served.

The Seattle Seahawks tee off against the Oakland Raiders (Adam Davy/PA)

Today, the Super Bowl – widely marketed as ‘the greatest show on turf’ – has become one of the events of the sporting calendar, and the only NFL fixture to consistently attract foreign viewers.

Super Bowl Sunday is second only to Thanksgiving as the largest day for food consumption in the United States, roughly 14 million Americans reportedly call in sick the following day, and a 30-second commercial during the halftime show costs upward of $5 million.

Is an NFL franchise really coming to Britain?

At present, no, but American football is carving an ever-growing niche in our sporting scenery.

Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, receives a New Orleans Saints jersey from Saints owner Tom Benson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The first London game kicked off in 2007, as the New York Giants edged a tight affair against the Miami Dolphins, watched by a near-capacity Wembley crowd. In 2013 one game became two, and then three a year later. In 2017, London hosted four fixtures for the first time, and total attendance topped 300,000. The only other foreign fixtures are played in Mexico City, and it gets one measly game a year.

The spike in interest has not gone unnoticed. In 2016, the BBC debuted The NFL Show and NFL This Week – weekly shows helmed by presenter Mark Chapman, former NFL cornerback Jason Bell, and British born two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora. Acclaimed by critics and audiences, the shows have now been joined by live text on the BBC Sport website for every set of weekend games.

Osi Umenyiora poses with Miami Dolphins cheerleaders (Matt Alexander/PA)

For their part, NFL executives are gunning hard for international appeal. The most valuable sports league in the world – several billion dollars ahead of its nearest rival the MLB – the NFL has never really needed to cast its eyes abroad, but recent years have brought declining viewing figures and a febrile domestic atmosphere.

When Colin Kaepernick ‘took a knee’ during the pre-game anthem in 2016, he set an inadvertent collision course with the league’s owners, a sizeable chunk of the sport’s fan base, and Donald Trump. Combine the ensuing fallout with a newly-understood prevalence for brain injury, and it’s easy to see why NFL execs are turning to Britain for some good news.

Philadelphia Eagles players on the Wembley turf (Simon Cooper/PA)

None of this equates to a London franchise, but the Florida-based Jacksonville Jaguars have long been earmarked for the move, and Umenyiora believes it’s close.

“Eventually there’s going to be a franchise here,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “they’ve done entirely too much work here for there not to be a franchise in London.”

American football is still just about American. For how much longer, we wouldn’t like to guess.

© Press Association 2019