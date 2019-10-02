How to make Liam Charles’ sea dogs

“If hot dogs lived in the ocean, this is what they would look and taste like,” Liam Charles says of this invention – his take on a traditional favourite.

Here’s how to whip them up…

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

For the crabby patties:

240g white crab meat

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

30g fresh coriander, leaves finely chopped

2tbsp sesame seeds

100g fresh breadcrumbs

2 large egg yolks

Plain flour, for dusting

2tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil

Fine sea salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

For the prawns:

150g raw king prawns

2tbsp vegetable oil

1tsp chilli powder

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp garlic granules

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp dried mixed herbs

1/2tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the lime jalapeño mayo

1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped

6tbsp mayo

Grated zest of 1 lime

Grated zest and juice of 1 unwaxed lemon

To serve:

4 large hot dog buns, split in half lengthways and lightly toasted

1/2 ripe mango, peeled and thinly sliced

Lime wedges, for squeezing

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Method

1. Crabby patties: Bung the crab, spring onions and half the coriander into a large bowl. Lightly toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat, then tip them into the bowl of crab. Add the breadcrumbs along with the egg yolks, season with salt and pepper, and give it a light mix. Shape the mixture into 12 patties, pop them on a plate and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Time to fry: Mix the prawns in a bowl with the oil and spices and set aside for 10 minutes. Heat a frying pan over a medium heat, add the prawns and fry until they become pink and are cooked through, then remove them from the pan.

3. Lightly dust your crab patties with flour, place the frying pan back over the heat, add the oil then add half the patties and fry them gently over a medium-low heat for three to four minutes on each side until golden. Transfer to a plate lined with kitchen paper to absorb excess oil, then fry the remaining patties.

5. Mayo: Mix the jalapeño with the mayo, lime and lemon in a bowl and set to one side.

6. Assemble: Spread each bun with some jalapeño mayo followed by a couple of slices of mango, three crab patties, then some of the prawns. Drizzle over more of the jalapeño mayo and top with the remaining prawns. Sprinkle with the rest of the coriander and finish off with a cheeky squeeze of lime.

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Second Helpings: 70 Wicked Recipes That Will Leave You Wanting More by Liam Charles is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £22. Available now.

