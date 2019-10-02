How to make Liam Charles’ cauliflower show salad

Take your salads into autumn with this hearty recipe.

Whoever said salads aren’t indulgent and satisfying hasn’t tried one of Liam Charles’ concoctions. In this one, little cauliflower nuggets are deep-fried and drizzled in a blue cheese dressing.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

For the blue cheese dressing:

100g mayo

100g soured cream

100ml buttermilk

140g blue cheese, crumbled

2tsp fresh lemon juice

1tsp garlic granules

For the nugget sauce:

130g gochujang (red chilli paste)

65ml dark soy sauce

3tbsp runny honey

3tbsp water

For the cauliflower nuggets:

Sunflower oil, for deep-frying

180g plain flour

1tsp fine sea salt

1tsp cracked black pepper

1/2tsp cayenne pepper

1/2tsp smoked paprika

2 large eggs

1 large cauliflower head, cut into nugget-sized florets

3tbsp sesame seeds, toasted

3tbsp chopped chives

For the salad:

4 bunches of romaine lettuce, chopped

4 carrots, julienned

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

150g walnuts, toasted

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Method

1.Blue cheese dressing: Put the mayo, soured cream, buttermilk and 100g of the blue cheese in the bowl of a food-processor or in a blender, add the lemon juice and garlic and blitz until smooth. Transfer to a squeezy bottle or bowl and chill.

2. The nuggets: Combine all the ingredients for the nugget sauce in a saucepan, place over a low heat and heat until it starts to simmer. Remove from the heat and keep warm.

3. Pour sunflower oil in the deep-fat fryer up to the safety markers and heat to 170°C. If you don’t have a deep-fat fryer, use a large saucepan (filling the pan by no more than two-thirds) and a food thermometer instead. (If you don’t have a thermometer, chuck a piece of cauliflower into the oil and if it bubbles and floats, the oil’s ready.)

4. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, salt, pepper, cayenne and smoked paprika together, and in another bowl whisk the eggs. Dip some cauliflower florets into the eggs, then toss them in the flour mixture until well coated. Place on a plate and repeat with the rest of the cauliflower. Line a large tray with kitchen paper.

5. Deep-frying: Working in batches, fry the cauliflower nuggets in the hot oil for about seven minutes, until golden brown. Remove the nuggets using a slotted spoon and put them on the paper-lined tray.

6: Toss: Transfer the cauliflower nuggets to a large bowl, pour the nugget sauce over them, toss until well coated, then sprinkle with the sesame seeds and chives.

7. Salad assembly: Combine all the salad ingredients in a large bowl, give everything a good mix, then set aside until ready to serve.

8. Assemble: Place the salad on a serving dish, top the salad with the cauliflower nuggets and a generous squiggle of blue cheese dressing, then sprinkle over the remaining crumbled blue cheese.

(Haarala Hamilton/PA)

Second Helpings: 70 Wicked Recipes That Will Leave You Wanting More by Liam Charles is published by Hodder & Stoughton, priced £22. Available now.

© Press Association 2019