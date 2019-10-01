Goatober: How to get involved with the goat meat campaign in the UK, Ireland and beyond

This is the month to get a taste for goat meat.

Meateaters will quite happily eat lamb kebabs, scoff beef burgers and chow down on roast chicken sandwiches – but present many with a joint of goat, and they’ll likely not know what to do with it.

While Caribbean cuisines handle the meat (which is slightly chewier than lamb, and has a slight gaminess to it) with finesse and serious know-how, outside of that – be it in restaurants or home kitchens – knowledge of goat cookery is arguably lacking. Unless you’re talking goat’s cheese, in which case everyone knows to reach for the caramelised red onion chutney.

But if you’re willing to eat goat’s cheese, goat meat should be on the table too – if you want to avoid the euthanasia of billy goats that is, who are surplus to the requirements of the goat dairy industry.

To tackle goat meat wastage, and to raise awareness of its inherent tastiness and culinary versatility, Goatober launched in New York in 2011, and came to the UK in 2016 thanks to Cabrito Goat Meat founder James Whetlor.

Keen to get involved this month? Here’s where to get your goat meat fix…

In Cornwall

Guest chefs Paul Ainsworth, Ben Tish and Tom Griffiths, as well as Whetlor, will be cooking up a feast at the organic Nancarrow Farm in Truro (October 4-6) for the site’s 1,000 Mouths event – a mini-festival celebrating sustainable farming. Goat couldn’t not be on the menu.

Let talk about #Goatober 2019. www.goatober.com Goatober is an international food festival, that takes place throughout October, with two aims: put more goat meat on the menu and put all male goats born into the dairy system in to the food system Chefs. We would love your involvement. All you need to do is put a goat dish on your menu for part or all of October, take a photo of it and post it using the #Goatober hashtag. Members of the public, we would love your support too. Buy those dishes on the those menus! Each time you do it means more kids in the food system and fewer wasted. You could also go to one of the #Goatober events in the UK, USA, Australia, Trinidad and around Europe. Or you could cook your own dish and hashtag it #Goatober. Producers. Email info@goatober.com with any events or marketing you are doing throughout October. Even if it’s nothing more than you usually do, a local market or an online discount, let us know and we will post about it on social media and put it on the website. This is free! We want nothing more than use of the hashtag #Goatober #ethical #sustainable #delicious. #sustainablefarming #foodwaste #goatmeat #bbq #food #ukfarming #farming

In Las Vegas

In Vegas on October 6? Head to The Alley at Fergusons Downtown for a different kind of picnic. Live entertainment, art installations and bars aplenty will provide the backdrop to an event celebrating goat meat, as well as the power of women in the food industry. Tuck into orecchiette with slow-braised goat ragu from local chef Nicole Brisson.

In Northern Ireland

On October 12 Broughgammon Farm in Ballycastle is hosting a special Goatober supper club. Expect a four course dinner, all revolving around, you guessed it, the beauty of goat meat.

My view today. #goatmeat #bbq #meatopia #meatopia2019

In London

Goatober UK is kicking off on October 1 at the Brigade Bar + Kitchen in London, with four chefs battling it out to present the best goat dish they can. Expect dazzling plates from food writer Gizzi Erskine, executive chef of Holborn Dining Rooms Calum Franklin, chef director of Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers, Karan Gokani, and Brigade’s Pete Denhart. Put October 28 in the diary too – Kricket, Brixton, will be serving a three-course dinner of Indian goat dishes, while joining forces with goat leather micro-tannery, Billy Tannery.

For event booking details, visit Goatober.

