Ask a counsellor: â€˜My husband has cheated twice â€“ can I trust him again?â€™

The problem…

“When my husband had an affair two years ago, I thought our marriage was over. I was completely devastated because we always seemed so close and he was always so loving with me. He promised that it was just an aberration and that he wouldn’t ever see her again and we worked hard to improve our marriage. I thought we were back on track and that everything was fine – it certainly seemed to me to be.

“I had to go into hospital for a minor operation last month and I was there for three nights. When I got home though, my neighbour (who is a close friend and who I confided in about the affair) told me that a woman had stayed in the house while I was in hospital. I confronted my husband and he admitted he’d been seeing this woman again. Since then, we’ve been living virtually separate lives and he has continued to see her.

“Last week I decided we couldn’t go on like this and I spoke to a solicitor about getting a divorce. When I told my husband, he said that the affair is definitely now over as this woman has finished it and no longer wants to see him. He says he wants to try again at our marriage, but I really don’t know what to do for the best. I’m not sure I can ever trust him again.”

Fiona says…

“Where you go from here depends on how you answer these two questions: Do you still love him? And are you prepared to forgive what he has done and try again? Trust can be rebuilt over time, but if he’s destroyed the love you have for him or you cannot forgive what he’s done then the road back will be hard, if not impossible.

“Counselling will help you on that road, if that’s the route you choose to go down, but you’d both have to commit to it and be prepared for some hard questions and conversations. Please don’t think I’m saying this is your fault too, but a counsellor will try and find out what he felt was missing with your relationship for him to need a lover as well.

“Your husband has deceived you twice already and this makes me question just how serious he is about wanting to work at your marriage, especially as his mistress has dumped him. Is he showing any signs of remorse about this affair, or is it that he is simply clutching at straws because he has nowhere else to go?

Counselling could help you work through the next steps (iStock/PA)

“You don’t mention whether or not you have any children but, if you do, that’s another important consideration. Many couples in a situation like this stay together because they think they are doing the best thing for their children. However, if the relationship has broken down so far that the children are being brought up in a situation where the parents are fighting all the time, it may not be. In fact, that can cause more damage for them than an amicable divorce ever could.

“As you don’t mention children though, this may not be a consideration for you, in which case all you need to consider is what is best for you. And I do want to stress that – don’t think about what it might mean for your husband, or at least not until you’ve thought about your own needs. He is the one who has created this situation, so now you have to think about yourself.

“Divorce is never easy and trying to sort out your affairs is time-consuming and difficult, so perhaps you could consider arbitration which can help sort out the finances fairly. Money is usually at the root of most of the bad feelings that arise out of a divorce and this can help to avoid some of those. This can be an alternative to court proceedings too and works well if both parties are honest about their financial situation. If you no longer trust him at all though, then you will need to go to court to sort out a divorce.

“Finally, if you do decide to try again, make sure your husband knows how deeply hurt you are and that, if it happens again, you will go through with the divorce option.”

