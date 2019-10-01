International Coffee Day: 14 signs you’re extremely addicted to coffee

There are several different types of coffee addict.

There’s the one-a-day professional whose habit is mere morning routine. There’s the coffee connoisseur, who hides their cravings beneath a layer off hipster intellectualising. And then there’s the hardened, hollow-eyed junkie, who keeps a pack of Pro Plus in their pocket to tie them over if a meeting overruns.

Probably our most socially acceptable addiction, the modern world runs on caffeine dependencies. Here’s how to tell if you’re one of the multitude that’s extremely addicted to coffee…

1. You cannot function without that first cup

One of society’s truest stereotypes, before our first morning mug we’re closer to Tolkien’s orcs than we are to anything human. Of course, if you want us to be actually nice you’d better give us another two or three.

2. Caffeine headaches can be horrible

Like a flock of over-zealous woodpeckers trying to burrow their way out of your brain, the caffeine headache strikes with speed and surprising ferocity.

When you ascend to peak addict, caffeination must balance out hydration. Let either side slide, and you can enjoy a nice mini-migraine.

3. Your tolerance is really high

‘One spoonful or two?’ they naively ask. How about ‘enough to wake a hibernating bear?‘.

4. Morning people are the absolute worst

There’s always one – colleague, housemate, or, we shudder to think of it, partner – that charges into the day with child-like enthusiasm, while you’re bouncing off the door-frame on the way to the cafetiere.

5. It can be really expensive

We’re sure you try to brew your own, but there’s no way your overpriced espresso maker can compete with a pumpkin spiced latte. If you’re swinging by Starbucks on the daily, your annual coffee spend has at least four digits.

6. Decaf is the world’s most pointless invention

It has the cape, and yet it cannot fly.

7. The day your office got a coffee machine was the greatest day of your life

On the other hand, the power to splash four espressos into a mug and top it up with milk is not one you always use wisely. Coffee machines should come with safety stickers reading: ‘please drink responsibly’.

8. There’s no such thing as bad coffee

We’ve all had them: The rancid slop served up in your local greasy spoon, the ‘flavoured’ coffee that should never have made it through taste-testing, the 50p pick-me-up in a petrol station in some far off land.

They all did their job. There’s no such thing as bad coffee, just as there’s no such thing as bad oxygen.

9. Every now and then things get out of hand

You know what happens when you feed the Gremlins after midnight? That’s what happens when you give us coffee after 6pm.

10. When the caffeine crash hits, it hits hard

When coffee is your lifeblood, the caffeine crash is more of a pile-up. Most people get a mid-afternoon slump – we get a mid-afternoon coma.

11. Sugar is for the weak

Only complete casuals put sugar in their coffee.

12. Staying with friends can be a minefield

It’s rude to constantly demand coffee from your hosts. It’s rude to constantly use their coffee yourself. It’s rude to bring your own coffee into their home. It’s rude to keep popping out to purchase coffee. And it’s rude to get a headache and retire before dinner.

It’s a caffeinated Catch-22.

13. You might not even like coffee that much

It’s quite bitter, and you’re having way too much of a good thing. We drink because we must.

14. You should probably cut down…

One moment it was a harmless cuppa helping you knock out a late night, the next it was heart palpitations, the inability to sleep, and agreeing with this list.

Choose life. Choose moderation.

© Press Association 2019