This is the why you’ll see hundreds of motorcyclists taking to the streets in suits and ties today

The Distinguished Gentleman’s ride is set to put on a dapper display in a city near you, but there’s a serious message at its heart, finds Liz Connor.

Motorcyclists from over 700 cities across the world are donning their cravats, suiting up in their tweeds and taking to the streets on a fleet of classic and vintage motorcycles.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) takes place each year, but if you’ve ever seen the unusual spectacle happening in your area, you might have wondered exactly what it is, and why the riders are dressed so smartly.

A female rider at the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride/PA)

“The idea started in Sydney in 2012,” says Gaz Aldafai, general manager at the initiative.”The founder of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Mark Hawwa, saw a photograph of Don Draper from the TV show Mad Men wearing a classic suit on a classic motorbike.

“There’s always been a bit of a negative stereotype around motorcyclists and motorcycling in general, so Mark wanted to change people’s perceptions by establishing a ride to promote the positive impact of his passion.”

Following the success of the first year, which saw over 2,500 riders in over 60 cities, Hawwa decided to use the event to promote a good cause and raise money for charity.

With huge numbers of men losing their lives annually from suicide and prostate cancer, the movement calls on the motorcycle community to help prevent men dying before their time.

“In 2016, after working with a variety of local and national charities, we decided to partner with the Movember Foundation,” says Aldafai.

“We were influenced by the tragedy of losing one of our ride hosts to depression, and we saw a change in our awareness and fundraising goals, with a focus on men’s mental health programs, as well as prostate cancer.”

As well as raising money for a good cause, Aldafai says the event is about bringing together a passionate community.

“Men don’t focus on their health as much as they should. There are too many late interventions when it comes to prostate cancer, with men not getting their symptoms checked out at the doctor. Mental health and suicide is an epidemic too.

“DGR brings riders together on one day, to promote positive behaviour and raise millions of pounds, so not only can they be encouraged to take better care of themselves, but also raise funds to help others globally through programmes and research.”

This year, the initiative is sponsored by Triumph Motorcycles and aims to raise more than $7 milllion USD for charity.

“I don’t think anyone thought it would become the world’s largest motorcycle charity event, but we have always believed in our cause and our mission, and so do over 120,000 other riders who take part around the world,” says Aldafai.

So, how can you can take part at home? “It’s simple. If you ride the right bike – (cafe racers, trackers, scramblers, classics, bobbers, vintage scooters, old school choppers, brat style, sidecars, and modern classics) then make sure you register on The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website, find your local ride and start fundraising,” Aldafai suggests.

“Most of all, go have some fun. If you’re not a rider or you don’t have the right bike, support someone who does, or come down on the day at your local ride, and help out the local ride hosts. There are always ways you can get involved if you’re not riding.”

