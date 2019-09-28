6 things not to say to someone going up to university

Sleep, societies, and the infamous ‘uni triangle’ are all topics to avoid.

For many new students, heading up to university marks the most significant moment of upheaval of their young lives.

After the regimented structures of school and years of parental patronage, the sudden self-sufficiency can be an intimidating shock to the system. Here are six things not to say to a soon-to-be student heading off to start the #unilife…

1. ‘They’re the best years of your life!’

We have no idea who came up with this phrase, but we’re guessing they were in their mid-Forties, gazing back wistfully through rose-tinted spectacles at a student experience that never was.

Certainly uni brings newfound independence, a near-constant waterfall of booze, and several thousand prospective new friends, but as often as not that translates to a chaotic lifestyle, earth-shattering hangovers, and crippling social anxiety.

If the mental health crisis sweeping university campuses has taught us one thing, it’s that this saying can get in the sea.

2. ‘Call me every hour/day/week’

University used to be a place you went to plough your own furrow, away from the tensions and attentions of family life. Now the invention of the mobile phone – a mistake, on this evidence – has given anxious relatives a perhaps unwelcome level of access.

Campus is a brave new world of sights, sounds and sensations, and no news is often good news. Empty nest syndrome is your cross to bear.

3. Anything to do with the ‘uni triangle’

As any grizzled third year will sagely inform new freshlings, there are three pillars of university life – work, sleep, and socialising – and any self-respecting student can pick two.

In reality, those are pillars of life at any age, most students have far more time on their hands than many professionals, and voiding any one of these is a shortcut to absolute misery.

4. ‘Have a mad freshers week!’

In order to enjoy freshers’ week, you have to not think about it too hard.

The apparent aim is to get drunker than you’ve ever been with people you’ve never met, while walking the delicate tightrope of being incredibly fun and out there, and avoiding embarrassing, reputation-ruining first impressions.

Try this advice instead: ‘If you find freshers’ week hard, remember you’re not the only one, and that it doesn’t accurately represent what the rest of university is like.’

It’s not snappy, but at least it’s true.

5. ‘Don’t join too many societies’

The prevailing narrative says that too many societies will place an unsustainable pressure on your time. In reality, you can drop out of societies whenever you like, and university has always been as much about the side dishes as the main course.

No one leaves their graduation ceremony cursing all the mailing lists they signed onto in week one. Plenty rue not trying more new things, or at least, not trying them sooner.

6. ‘Now that you’ve moved out..’

Ouch.

On behalf of teenagers everywhere, it doesn’t matter how much dad has always wanted a games room, if we come home to find a pool table where our bed used to be we’re going to be extremely annoyed.

Boarding schools have longer terms than universities. It isn’t moving out.

