Apprentice entrepreneur Jackie Fast: ‘Ice wine is the best wine you’ve never heard of’

The former reality show contestant tells Sam Wylie-Harris why we should be drinking a little bit more of it.

Former Apprentice candidate Jackie Fast is now on a one-woman mission to bring the best luxury ice wine to the world – but if you’ve never heard of ice wine, you’re not alone.

The reason it’s so niche is because production of this dessert wine is tiny – and it can only be produced in cold climates.

Unlike Sauterne, the French sweet wine from Bordeaux, ice wine is produced from grapes that have been naturally frozen on the vine. And because these icy bunches must stay frozen when they’re harvested and pressed, there is very little liquid left to make this sweet tipple.

“In fact, it’s just one drop of liquid in one frozen ice wine grape,” says Fast, who fans of The Apprentice will remember as the feisty Canadian contestant, fired by Lord Sugar last year, in week nine of the BBC One reality show, on the pretty unusual basis that she was already well-established in business.

“It’s that single drop which makes ice wine so exceptional,” she enthuses. “By comparison, a table wine grape produces ten drops of liquid – so in essence when you drink one glass of ice wine it’s like tasting ten glasses of white wine, without the high alcohol content.”

As Fast points out: “The hostile environment makes it hard for yeast to grow, so ice wine provides the benefit of drinking the true essence of wine without the hangover.”

Now that her prized bottle has finally hit our shores, Fast tells us more about this amazing indulgence which should be served chilled, but not too cold…

How does ice wine taste compared to other sweet wines?

“Sweet wines such as port and Sauternes have much higher alcohol contents and are sweeter on the palate. By comparison, ice wine is produced using healthy fresh fruit that has been frozen – making it lighter and cleaner to drink.”

What’s so special about REBEL Pi ice Wine?

“It’s the only 100% single vineyard roussanne ice wine in the world. The wine has subtle sweetness of pink grapefruit and honey, which makes it a ‘rebel’ in terms of its flavour in the dessert wine category.

“This subtlety provides better opportunities to pair it with food. Rather than the standard pairing of dessert wine with cheese and dessert, I’d recommend pairing our REBEL Pi Ice Wine with fresh seafood dishes such as cured salmon or scallop sashimi.

“You can also be very experimental with Asian dishes – anything that packs some punch can pair well with the subtle sweetness of REBEL.”

How much time do you spend in the vineyards and do you make the wine yourself?

“I spend a lot of time in the vineyards and REBEL Pi is produced in my hometown in the Okanagan Valley, so it gives me a great reason to visit the area which is one of Canada’s best-kept secrets.

“However, I’m not a winemaker and leave the winemaking to the professionals – but it’s great to be involved and watch the whole process unfold.”

Why an ice wine and not a white, red or rose?

“Ice wine is identified as a method of production – not all ice wines are the same. Saying you’ve had ‘ice wine’ would be like saying you’ve had ‘white wine’ – and as you know, a glass of oaked chardonnay tastes very different to a glass of sauvignon blanc.

“But like all things, drinks have their moments. I love an Aperol Spritz on holiday, a Bloody Mary on mornings when I feel ‘delicate’, and a lovely red wine with steak.”

With a £139 price tag for a 37.5cl bottle, who’s your discerning drinker?

“Drinking culture is shifting and people are wanting to drink less, but enjoy their drinking experiences more. REBEL Pi Ice Wine certainly won’t be an everyday occurrence, but is perfect for a special occasion.

“It’s for the bold and the brave with a discerning palate, who want to gain new experiences and get the most out of life… you just aren’t living if you haven’t tried ice wine.”

What’s the best way to enjoy it?

“Ice wine is a treat, something to cherish – for the special moment, or to share an experience with friends.

“My recommendation to make your bottle work harder for the price tag is to bring it to a dinner party (or when you’re hosting) and put a dash into champagne for the welcome drinks.

“It also makes for a great martini. You can then serve a glass as an aperitif and pop the bottle on the table to explain the story of how it’s produced and provide a ‘first’ for your friends who most likely have never tried it,” suggests Fast.

