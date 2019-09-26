Student living: 13 smart essentials for going back to university

26th Sep 19 | Lifestyle

With uni-goers making their final checklist of what to pack, Sam Wylie-Harris rounds up the best budget buys for the year ahead.

09f15208-8cd9-46db-b15e-50c3d5c7a7d4

Few facets of student life require as much thought and planning as what to pile into the back of the car before setting off to your new digs.

You might have got everything else in order over the summer break, but there’s one final part still to sort.

Goodluck GIF by University of Winchester - Find & Share on GIPHY

How to pimp up your pad and feel right at home, when you’re actually miles away from home, can be tricky. Taking time to snap up a few home comforts and kitchen-cupboard essentials will help you make your best college entrance…

1. Photo Memo Board (62cm x 50cm), £12, Smiling Face Potted Plant, £8, Giraffe Artificial Succulent, £8, Matalan

Photo Memo Board and potted plants, Matalan
(Matalan/PA)

Styling a mood board with some of your favourite accessories, photos and reminders will channel some positive vibes, and these cute faux potted plants generate a warm welcome. The wooden frame’s lightweight and comes with clips.

2. With Great Love Cushion, £10, Ochre Knitted Pom Pom Cushion, £14, Grey Knitted Pom Pom Throw (150cm x 200cm), £30, Morrisons

Morrison With Great Love cushion, ochre Pom Pom cushion and Grey Knitted throw, other items from selection, Morrisons
(Morrisons/PA)

If you’re lucky enough to have an armchair to curl into while swotting up, these pom-pom cushions and matching throw will make it much more homely – and snug enough to double up on the bed.

3. Apartment Living Ceramic Planter, £18, Argos

Argos Home Apartment Living Ceramic Planter, Argos
(Argos/PA)

If succulents aren’t your thing, surrounding yourself with some lush greenery will create a calm and peaceful space.

4. Foldable Grey Felt Storage Basket, £8, Dunelm

Foldable Grey Felt Storage Basket, Dunelm
(Dunelm/PA)

Pretty neat, eh? This storage basket is roomy enough to carry wardrobe essentials… and it folds flat when everything’s been folded and hung.

5. Sandwich Maker, £7.99, Aldi

Sandwich maker and other items from a selection, Aldi
(Aldi/PA)

Let’s face it, breakfast and brunch isn’t all avocado toast and poached eggs. Nothing beats the simple pleasure of a cheese toasty and mug of builder’s tea.

6. Century Studio Retro Floral Enamel Mug, £5, Morrisons, in-store

Century Studio Retro Floral Enamel Mug, Morrisons
(Morrisons/PA)

 

On those grubby grey mornings, your cuppa will taste that much better in this Orla Kiely-inspired printed mug, which looks like the real deal – at a fraction of the price.

7. 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set, £22, Argos

Argos Home 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set, Argos
(Argos/PA)

Meeting assignment deadlines is a celebration in itself, and with so many student socials, this kitchen starter set is a must.

8. Student Living Range Non-Iron Stripe Double Duvet Set, £10.99, Cushions, £5.99, Large Diamond Rug, £14.99, Aldi

Aldi Student Living Range Non-Iron Stripe Double Duvet Set, cushions, rug and other items from selection at Aldi
(Aldi/PA)

This printed bedding offers great value for money, and we love the idea of styling it with a scatter rug – great for bare feet on a chilly morning.

9. Tommy Yellow Metal Desk Lamp, £18, Habitat

Tommy Yellow Metal Desk Lamp, Habitat
(Habitat/PA)

This spotlight is the smartest way to focus on that essay paper or student mag.

10. Selection of Macadam metal folding chairs, £12 each, Habitat

Selection of Macadam metal folding chairs, Habitat
(Habitat/PA)

These foldable chairs in funky shades can double up as a holding station for books and mags, if you’re short on a side table.

11. Mustard and Grey Circles Bedding Set – Single, £12, Argos

Argos Home Mustard and Grey Circles bedding set, Argos
(Argos/PA)

This dotted bed linen shouts designer and makes a big impact for a small price.

12. Lights & Darks Section Laundry Sorter, £12, Foldable Fabric Storage Box, £7, Egyptian Cotton Towels, from £5 to £15, Matalan

Lights & Darks Section Laundry Sorter Foldable Fabric Storage Box, Egyptian Cotton Towels and other items from a selection, Matalan
(Matalan/PA)

Always pack more hangers than you think you’ll need (they’re likely to go missing) and keep towels bright, so you know they’re yours. A whites and darks washing bag in one keeps it neat, and  you can never have too many storage boxes.

13. Grey Over Door Mirror, £8, Wilko 

Grey Over Door Mirror, Wilko
(Matalan/PA)

A mirror is a must and this full-length one easily hooks over the door. The reflection will dress up your digs too, making it look bigger and brighter.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

School strikers threaten Royal Shakespeare Company boycott over BP links

Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?
Could Sierra Leone be Africa’s hidden tourism gem?

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Rain, rain, go away: 13 of the coolest waterproof jackets for the whole family

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Want a body like Meghan? 5 reasons to give reformer Pilates a try

Want a body like Meghan? 5 reasons to give reformer Pilates a try
Burning feeling in the chest after eating? You could be experiencing acid reflux

Burning feeling in the chest after eating? You could be experiencing acid reflux
How to make Diana Henry’s sour cherry, rose and cardamom brioche pudding

How to make Diana Henry’s sour cherry, rose and cardamom brioche pudding
KitchenAid at 100: How a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant

KitchenAid at 100: How a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant
KitchenAid at 100: How a humble stand mixer company became a culinary giant

School strikers threaten Royal Shakespeare Company boycott over BP links