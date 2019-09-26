Student living: 13 smart essentials for going back to university

With uni-goers making their final checklist of what to pack, Sam Wylie-Harris rounds up the best budget buys for the year ahead.

Few facets of student life require as much thought and planning as what to pile into the back of the car before setting off to your new digs.

You might have got everything else in order over the summer break, but there’s one final part still to sort.

How to pimp up your pad and feel right at home, when you’re actually miles away from home, can be tricky. Taking time to snap up a few home comforts and kitchen-cupboard essentials will help you make your best college entrance…

1. Photo Memo Board (62cm x 50cm), £12, Smiling Face Potted Plant, £8, Giraffe Artificial Succulent, £8, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Styling a mood board with some of your favourite accessories, photos and reminders will channel some positive vibes, and these cute faux potted plants generate a warm welcome. The wooden frame’s lightweight and comes with clips.

2. With Great Love Cushion, £10, Ochre Knitted Pom Pom Cushion, £14, Grey Knitted Pom Pom Throw (150cm x 200cm), £30, Morrisons

(Morrisons/PA)

If you’re lucky enough to have an armchair to curl into while swotting up, these pom-pom cushions and matching throw will make it much more homely – and snug enough to double up on the bed.

3. Apartment Living Ceramic Planter, £18, Argos

(Argos/PA)

If succulents aren’t your thing, surrounding yourself with some lush greenery will create a calm and peaceful space.

4. Foldable Grey Felt Storage Basket, £8, Dunelm

(Dunelm/PA)

Pretty neat, eh? This storage basket is roomy enough to carry wardrobe essentials… and it folds flat when everything’s been folded and hung.

5. Sandwich Maker, £7.99, Aldi

(Aldi/PA)

Let’s face it, breakfast and brunch isn’t all avocado toast and poached eggs. Nothing beats the simple pleasure of a cheese toasty and mug of builder’s tea.

6. Century Studio Retro Floral Enamel Mug, £5, Morrisons, in-store

(Morrisons/PA)

On those grubby grey mornings, your cuppa will taste that much better in this Orla Kiely-inspired printed mug, which looks like the real deal – at a fraction of the price.

7. 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set, £22, Argos

(Argos/PA)

Meeting assignment deadlines is a celebration in itself, and with so many student socials, this kitchen starter set is a must.

8. Student Living Range Non-Iron Stripe Double Duvet Set, £10.99, Cushions, £5.99, Large Diamond Rug, £14.99, Aldi

(Aldi/PA)

This printed bedding offers great value for money, and we love the idea of styling it with a scatter rug – great for bare feet on a chilly morning.

9. Tommy Yellow Metal Desk Lamp, £18, Habitat

(Habitat/PA)

This spotlight is the smartest way to focus on that essay paper or student mag.

10. Selection of Macadam metal folding chairs, £12 each, Habitat

(Habitat/PA)

These foldable chairs in funky shades can double up as a holding station for books and mags, if you’re short on a side table.

11. Mustard and Grey Circles Bedding Set – Single, £12, Argos

(Argos/PA)

This dotted bed linen shouts designer and makes a big impact for a small price.

12. Lights & Darks Section Laundry Sorter, £12, Foldable Fabric Storage Box, £7, Egyptian Cotton Towels, from £5 to £15, Matalan

(Matalan/PA)

Always pack more hangers than you think you’ll need (they’re likely to go missing) and keep towels bright, so you know they’re yours. A whites and darks washing bag in one keeps it neat, and you can never have too many storage boxes.

13. Grey Over Door Mirror, £8, Wilko

(Matalan/PA)

A mirror is a must and this full-length one easily hooks over the door. The reflection will dress up your digs too, making it look bigger and brighter.

© Press Association 2019