As Love Island’s Chris Hughes fears he may never have kids, here’s how to tell if you might have a fertility problem

As one in seven couples have difficulty conceiving, we look at some of the causes that might be at the root of male infertility.

Six years ago, Love Island contestant Chris Hughes found out he had a low sperm count before undergoing surgery on his left testicle.

Now, the reality star has spoken out about his fear that he won’t be able to have children in a new BBC documentary that focuses on male infertility.

Hughes will front the TV show with his older brother Ben, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January.

“Feel excited to say over the past 3/4 months, myself and my brother have made a film with @bbcthree in the aftermath of his cancer; with the prominent focus around male fertility,” the Love Island star said on Instagram.

Hughes, who is in a relationship with Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson added that he hoped the TV programme will “help so many people and families on a stigmatised subject”.

Getting pregnant can often take longer than you think, and some couples can take over two years to conceive. That being said, if you’ve regularly been trying for a baby for a year (and you’ve stopped using contraception) it could be a sign that you need to get your fertility assessed by a doctor.

Problems concieving? If after a year you are still unsuccessful in conceiving a baby, then it may be time to see a doctor. — Kina Peppers (@drpeppersobgyn) January 25, 2013

Infertility can have lots of different causes, but for 25% of couples, doctors can’t pinpoint a cause. This is called ‘unexplained infertility’.

What are the symptoms of male infertility?

In many cases, infertility won’t present any visible symptoms, but there are some changes that might arise if a medical condition is at the root of the cause.

For instance, the Bupa website says that if you have a condition that affects the testicles, you might see pain, swelling or prominent veins. An issue with the prostate gland, meanwhile, might trigger ejaculation issues, blood in your semen or pain after ejaculating.

Low hormone levels can also affect your fertility and cause problems getting an erection, changes to weight, a low libido and less facial hair.

Wow. Two years ago I was minus a testicle and having chemo therapy. Check your testicles, lads! #TesticularCancer — Matt Batten MIIC (@CommsGuyMatt) July 9, 2019

What could be behind my infertility?

A GP can give you a full examination, which involves assessing your medical history and testing your sperm health.

1. An issue with your semen

The NHS says poor-quality semen is the most common cause of infertility in men. It may be caused by a low sperm count, sperm that aren’t moving properly or sperm that are an abnormal shape.

2. Damage to the testicles

The testicles are the place where sperm is produced and stored so sperm quality can be seriously affected if you have an infection of your testicles, testicular cancer, or an injury or surgery on the testicles. You may also have a congenital defect (a problem from birth) or undescended testicles – where one or both testicles hasn’t descended into the scrotum.

There are lots of different causes for male infertility (iStock/PA)

3. Ejaculation disorders

Many men experience disruption of their ejaculatory function at some point in their life. Ejaculation disorders can be lifelong or acquired. If you have a persistent problem with ejaculation, it’s important to visit your GP.

4. A certain type of medicine

If you’ve been prescribed certain types of medicine, it’s worth checking with your doctor whether it could be affecting your sperm. Some medicines prescribed for Crohn’s Disease and rheumatoid arthritis, for instance, can temporarily decrease the number of sperm. Medicines used in chemotherapy can sometimes severely disrupt sperm production too.

5. You could have hypogonadism

Male hypogonadism is a condition in which the body doesn’t produce enough testosterone – the male hormone involved in making sperm. Changes to sperm production can ultimately affect your chances of conceiving.

If, like Hughes, you’re worried about your fertility, it’s important not to panic – some couples can take longer to conceive than others. However, it’s worth speaking to your GP if you’re concerned, as they can rule out any underlying reasons and, if needed, talk you through the different treatments and options that are available to you.

© Press Association 2019