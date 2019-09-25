Take a look at Beijing’s new ‘starfish’-shaped airport

Not only is the new Daxing International Airport huge, it also looks particularly slick and modern.

Mega-airports are becoming par for the course, and the latest large terminal to open its doors is in China.

According to state media outlet China Daily, Beijing Daxing International Airport is the biggest single-terminal airport, coming in at 700,000 square metres – equivalent to 98 football fields.

Chinese President Xi Jinping launches the new airport (Thomas Suen/AP)

President Xi Jinping formerly opened the airport today (Wednesday), and operations will kick off on September 30.

It’s no longer enough for airports to essentially be large holding rooms, featuring a few shops and restaurants. The growing trend in aviation is to have aesthetically pleasing expanses for passengers to wait in, with plenty of space and different activities on offer.

Beijing Daxing will now likely be competing with the oft-celebrated Changi Airport in Singapore for the prize of top airport. Not only is Changi architecturally stunning, it has everything from an indoor waterfall to a mirror maze and a slide inside, making long layovers far less arduous.

Architecturally, Beijing Daxing didn’t come to play, and many people have noted how it looks like a starfish from the air.

Daxing International Airport from the air (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

It was about time Beijing got another airport – according to China Daily, the city’s existing three-terminal airport handled 100 million passengers last year, making it the second busiest after Atlanta.

The starfish shape by day (AP)

Inside, the new terminal looks as sleek and sophisticated as we’ve come to expect from airport interiors, with a modern, space-agey vibe.

Inside the new terminal (Thomas Suen/AP)

No word yet as to what you’ll be able to do to entertain yourself inside the Daxing International Airport. Maybe they’ll build a golf course – as at Hong Kong International Airport – or build an aviation museum, like at San Francisco International Airport.

Little is more boring than being stuck in an airport for hours on end, either waiting for a connection or a delayed flight. We can all appreciate a terminal that’s calming, and where you can while away the time in the most painless way possible.

