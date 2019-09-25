National Fitness Day: 7 signs that you’ve totally fallen in love with exercise

If you spending your downtime scrolling through pages of activewear online, meal prepping for the week ahead or making sure you hit the pillow early so you can squeeze in that pre-work gym sesh, there’s a good chance that you’ve fallen in love with exercise.

Sure, you used to love going out partying to the early hours and spending your Sundays in bed with a hangover, but these days you’re more likely to be found at a spin and brunch session with your pals than slamming tequilas at the bar.

As today marks National Fitness Day – an annual event that aims to raise awareness of the importance of a fit and healthy lifestyle – what better excuse to book yourself in for a sweaty gym class? And if you can identify with any of the following signs, then you are most definitely a fitness fanatic.

1. You don’t care that your alarm goes off at 6am

Before you discovered the gym, you’d bark at anyone attempting to rouse you from sleep more than 30 minutes before you needed to leave for work. These days though, you practically jump out of bed at the thought of sweating it out on the StairMaster at the crack of dawn. Yep, you’ve changed.

2. You get grumpy when all the spots get taken at your favourite class

When you first started exercising, a full class was a blessing in disguise; it was basically an excuse to skip the whole thing. Now though, you dread the thought of a wait list. If you can’t get a place on your favourite lunchtime boxing class with that killer playlist, it puts a downer on the whole day.

3. You practically live in activewear

One great thing about the gym? The clothes are so damn comfy. Stretchy leggings, roomy shorts, springy trainers – we’re never spending a Saturday afternoon in jeans ever again.

4. Your Instagram account has become a progress tracker

Whether it’s hitting that running PB, nailing a set of box jumps or lifting a heavier barbell, there’s nothing more satisfying than sharing your achievements with the rest of the fitness community on Instagram.

5. You’ve even started to ‘speak’ fitness

You post about your macros, you tell friends how you’ve fallen in love with metabolic conditioning and you know all about AMRAPs. Oh, and don’t get us started on isometric movements. Yep, you’re totally fluent in gym chat.

6. You love trying out anything new

Whether it’s a sunny session of slacklining, trying out surf-yoga or even testing your mettle in a obstacle course like Tough Mudder, you see new fitness challenges as an opportunity to try something new. That gymtimidation you used to get at the start of a new class has totally been replaced with excitement and curiosity.

7. You can’t imagine your life without staying fit

You’re totally balanced with your fitness and you know to take regular rest days throughout the week, but you can’t imagine going back to the days when you could barely pop a squat or run 1K. You’re psyched to work hard and gain the physical and mental benefits of getting your heart rate pumping, and your love for keeping fit isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Now, if only we could muster the same enthusiasm for cleaning, life admin and answering work emails…

