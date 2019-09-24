Royal tour with Archie: 10 tips for travelling with a baby for the first time

As Harry and Meghan take their son Archie to South Africa on tour, Lisa Salmon gets some expert advice on travelling as a young family.

Royal visit to Africa – Day One

Travelling with a baby is never easy – as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be finding out during their first royal tour as a family of three.

Buckingham Palace has admitted the presence of Harry and Meghan’s four-month-old son Archie will make “things more lively” on the tour in Africa. But while the royal couple have the luxury of a nanny and the royal entourage to help things go smoothly on their trip, other families aren’t usually that lucky.

However, baby experts at the NCT suggest it can be easier travelling with a baby than with a more mobile toddler. The charity’s postnatal practitioner Claire Maguire says: “There are always 101 things to think about before you go away, but being prepared will make travelling with a young baby feel easier.

“Each baby is different – some will settle easily wherever you are, while others may be more perturbed by a change in routine. Ensuring you have everything you need before you go and allowing extra time to get where you’re going may help with keeping stress levels down and lessen your chance of being caught out.”

Here are 10 tips for travelling with a baby.

1. Be realistic

Travelling with a baby is never going to be as easy as just travelling with your partner or friends. But being prepared will make it a lot less harrowing!

2. Check with your airline

The NCT say infants must usually be at least two weeks old before they can travel, although some airlines allow seven-day-old infants on board. The booking policy differs from one airline to another, so it’s important to check directly with the airlines, and also ask what facilities for parents and babies are available at the airport and on the flight.

3. Keep things handy

If you’re flying, try to keep the things you need for baby in your hand luggage. A bag with lots of pockets for easy access is a great idea.

“Check you have enough supplies of clean clothes, wipes and nappies in your hand luggage,” advises Maguire. “Always pack more than you think you’ll need and it’s also worth including a fresh top for yourself in case of any accidents. Toys are also useful to keep your baby distracted on a plane.”

4. Book a bassinet

On long-haul flights, you can ask for a bassinet for your baby to sleep in.

5. Get a lighter pushchair

A lightweight pushchair will be invaluable while you’re away. If you’re flying, you can take it as far as the aircraft door and it’ll then be stored in the hold and you’ll get it back after you land. It may be worth taking a sling to carry your baby through the airport on arrival.

6. Try a hands-free sling

If you’re travelling by train or bus, try to use a sling or baby carrier rather than a pushchair, which can make accessibility a lot more awkward. Using a sling will keep your hands free to find things like your tickets. And if you’re travelling by air, a sling may also be useful.

“A baby carrier or sling is good for walking your baby up and down the aisle to settle them,” Maguire says.

View this post on Instagram

Let the adventures begin ~ Today Rosa’s passport was delivered 😍 it is possibly the cutest photo I have ever seen! (If daddy wasn’t a Dr is cyber security and forensics and I didn’t know the risks of putting certain pictures online for all to see I would show the world 🌎) First holiday to Mexico in less than 10 weeks 🇲🇽 bring on the mini bar and optics in our room and the swim up bar whilst still being responsible parents 🥂☺️ . . . . . . . . . . #adventures #holiday #firstholoday #babysfirstholiday #passport #firstpassport #britishpassport #passportstamps #firsttimeabroad #familyholiday #travelwithababy #travellingwithababy #baby #babygirl #10weeksold #mexico #pacificcoast #puertovallarta #allinclusive #sun #sea #sand #swimupbar

A post shared by @ _lifewithrosa on

7. Keep the baby cool

Take a handheld battery-operated fan to help keep your baby cool while travelling, and at your destination if it’s a hot one.

6. Think about milk

Breastfeeding a baby is the easiest way of feeding when travelling, and Maguire says: “Changing cabin pressure on a plane can be uncomfortable for babies so you can soothe them by feeding them milk on take-off or landing, whether by breast or bottle.

“If you’re formula feeding, make sure you have enough supplies with you before you go, ready-made bottles you can buy off the shelf can come in handy when you’re in transit.”

Alternatively, bring an insulated flask of boiled water, individual portions of formula powder, and sterilised bottles and teats – you can buy travel bottle sterilisers.

7. Call ahead for sleeping arrangements 

You can request a cot for your hotel room or villa, although if you’d prefer to take your own, you can often check travel cots into airline holds for free.

View this post on Instagram

Travel essentials with a baby? Why, a good light weight stroller is a must… While the market is full of all kinds of strollers in terms of quality and prices, we highly recommend you go for something light yet sturdy! All the places that we did visit in Turkey were quite stroller friendly, and when they are not, someone is always kind enough to help you carry it… While you may find help, it's still better to opt for something lighter… Apart from a stroller, an umbrella, a baby pack with all the essentials, a smaller bag with vital documents, money etc and a bottle of water along with some snacks is a must! Especially if u wish to explore any place on foot, all these things are needed. Don't worry, you can use your stroller to carry all this along with your baby 😜😜 and if your baby is like ours, he may refuse to sit in the stroller thus leaving your stroller empty enough to lug around things 😅… Hey, don't forget a sturdy and comfortable belt to carry your fussy baby😃 #antalya #antalyaturkey . . . . . . . . #travelling #travelpost #travelblogger #travellingwithababy #travelholic #turkeydiaries🇹🇷 #turkey #travelgram #traveltoturkey #indiantravelgram #indiantraveller #indian #budgettrip #trivago #makemytripindia #makemytrip #travelphotography #architecturephotography #architectural #history #historicarchitecture

A post shared by Big Spoon Little spoon (@biglittlespoons) on

8. Pack a plug

Even if there’s no bath in your hotel room, if you’ve packed a universal bath plug you can use it in the shower or sink to bath the baby.

9. Consider a blackout blind and night light

If your baby wakes when the sun comes up, think about packing a portable blackout blind or a thick fabric you can put over the window to keep the light out. A plug-in night light may also be helpful, as it can be useful for helping a baby get to sleep in an unfamiliar room.

10. Treat yourself to a nanny

While you’re away, make like the royals and hire a babysitter or nanny for a few hours each day, or every now and then if you can afford it. Some villa companies offer nanny or babysitting services, giving parents a much-needed break.

