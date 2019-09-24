Everything you need to know about La Gitana â€“ one of the worldâ€™s most iconic sherries

Sam Wylie-Harris heads to the beautiful seaside town of SanlÃºcar de Barrameda, Spain to find out more about the bodegas behind the brand.

In the brilliant sunshine of Sanlúcar, Spain (at the northern tip of the sherry triangle and ‘capital’ of manzanilla – or fino sherry), the palomino grape tastes sweet and it’s hard to believe the chalky white albariza soil hasn’t seen a drop of rain since January.

El Cuadrado vineyard, Bodegas Hidalgo (SWH/PA)

Standing in Hidalgo’s El Cuadrado vineyard, a 30 acre plot of 70 year old vines, the horizon is the ocean. South west facing with a welcoming sea breeze, the gentle winds and humidity shape the salty, bone-dry style of manzanilla sherry that pairs so well with jamon Ibérico.

I visit in early August, a few weeks away from harvest, and despite the severe drought, the grapes are looking very healthy.

Proper maturation to gain the highest percentage of sugar is a key factor in harvest decisions: “We do not care about the quantity, we care about the quality of the grape,” says Fermin Hidalgo, eighth generation winemaker at Bodegas Hidalgo.

Sam Wylie-Harris in the El Cuadrado vineyard, Bodegas Hidalgo (SWH/PA)

Keen to learn more about my favourite style of sherry, best enjoyed well chilled in a wine glass, this seems a very good place to start. Especially as I’m intrigued by their famous poster girl and the prime location of their historic bodegas (where the sherry is stored), integral to the maturation of manzanilla.

The wines are aged under a thick veil of ‘flor’ (yeast) which flourishes in humid, coastal conditions, making manzanilla more tangy than a fino from Jerez which is further inland, where the climate is hotter and coat of yeast thinner.

Fermin Hidalgo, Bodegas Hidalgo winery, Sanlúcar (SWH/PA)

Hidalgo, who runs the winery with his three brothers, tells me more about his heritage and how sherry has influenced his life…

What’s your first memory of drinking sherry?

“I remember tasting Manzanilla La Gitana when I was around 14 years old. It was at the horse races where most teenagers from Sanlúcar taste manzanilla for the first time. My father encouraged me to have my first glass of La Gitana as he didn’t want me to drink Coca-Cola.”

What does it mean to be an eighth generation winemaker?

“It’s a privilege to be part of a winery established in 1792, and a great responsibility. We’re the third oldest sherry house, but the oldest still owned by the same family that established it.

Winery at El Cuadrado vineyard, Bodegas Hidalgo (SWH/PA)

“My ancestors have had good times and bad. All of them gave everything to the winery. Therefore, maintaining the heritage of my ancestors is a great responsibility.”

What makes your manzanilla stand out from the crowd?

“Definitely the double terroir. The first one is the classic terroir, the vineyards. We’re lucky to have one of the most historic in the region, El Cuadrado. It appears in maps from the early 1800s.

El Cuadrado vineyard, Bodegas Hidalgo (SWH/PA)

“Moreover, it’s the vineyard with the highest altitude in the whole sherry area. This means the vines get the sea breeze from the Atlantic Ocean and the soil is 100% albariza. It’s very rich in carbon calcium.”

How does the location of the bodegas influence the sherry?

“For the ageing process of sherry, especially manzanilla, where the winery is located and how it’s built is very important.

“Our wineries are cathedral style, which makes it possible for the hot air to rise, maintaining a milder temperature at floor level where the casks are. They’re all at the low part of Sanlúcar where the humidity is naturally high, 300m from the ocean with a lot of sea breeze influence.”

Bodegas Hidalgo Manzanilla La Gitana sherry (SWH/PA)

So who was this mysterious gypsy woman, La Gitana?

“[In the] late 19th century, we were selling wine bottled and in bulk. One customer from Malaga used to buy a lot of manzanilla from us – a gypsy lady who owned a shop and would resell the wine to her customers.

“At that time, wine in bulk didn’t use a brand and people started saying how great the wines from ‘La Gitana’ (gypsy lady) were. One of our ancestors heard the rumour and decided to go to Malaga, and when he met the gypsy lady, had an affair with her.”

Picture of La Gitana in a tambourine, Bodegas Hidalgo winery (SWH/PA)

“Later, he asked the painter Joaquín Turina to make a portrait of her. He decided to paint her on a tambourine, which is Hidalgo La Gitana’s logo.”

What can visitors look forward to when they head to the bodegas for a tasting and tour?

“A team of guides who are knowledgeable in sherry and very friendly. We try to explain how sherry is produced in a fun way. Usually groups are small, so the relationship with the guide is very close.

“We don’t like to say we offer tours, we prefer to say we offer great experiences. For example, most of the wines visitors taste come straight from the casks (en rama wine) and that’s really uncommon.”

Bodegas Hidalgo Manzanilla La Gitana, priced £8, 50cl, is available from Sainsbury’s. For more information visit Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana (lagitana.es).

