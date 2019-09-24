Ask a counsellor: Why does he lie about everything?

The problem…

“For the last year and a half, I’ve been going out with a really nice man and now consider him to be my partner. He’s in his mid-50s, charming, intelligent and successful, and he runs his own building company. The problem is, though, it seems he cannot stop telling lies.

“It’s not just about trivial things – some of the things can be quite serious and he ends up getting himself into trouble. He lies about all manner of things, including what skills he has and how soon he can do a building job which, as you can imagine, does nothing for his reputation! It’s ridiculous because the things he is good at, he does very well indeed.

“His childhood was not a happy one and he was often in trouble at school, but his life is now full and interesting, so why does he feel the need to do this?

“It has got to the stage now that I find myself doubting everything he says, which is no basis for a sound relationship. He also doesn’t seem to understand why I get so worked up about it.

“I do love him, and I want to help but, at the same time, part of me is worried about what I might be letting myself in for if this relationship continues.”

Fiona says…

“I believe you are right to be concerned. This man has a compulsive need to lie and it seems he has been this way for some time.

It could be that this behaviour is what got him into trouble at school – or perhaps he lied back then to avoid punishment. I would suspect this behaviour is ingrained in him and if that’s the case, it won’t be easy for him to change. When someone lies compulsively like this, it can be a trait of some personality disorders. Or it could also be something as simple as a lack of self-confidence.

“You say he had an unhappy childhood – perhaps he was belittled in some way that made him feel the need to make himself more important? Some studies have shown that the more you lie, the easier it is to lie and the more frequently you do it. A pathological liar may not even be conscious they are lying, as they can actually believe what they’re saying – they may not even know the difference between fact and fiction. Generally creative and original, they can be very charming people – usually eloquent and able to engage easily with other people when they speak to them. Does this sound like your partner?

“Trying to change him won’t be easy, but he can be helped. However frustrating it may be, try not to lose your temper, support and kindness are more likely to be successful.

“Remember, if you confront him with a lie, he’s likely to deny it because he probably believes it to be the truth. It will be hard for you not to take it personally when you know you’ve been lied to, but try and remember this isn’t about you – his lies are driven by something else entirely.

“Make sure he understands that he doesn’t need to impress you and that you like him for who he really is, not the personality he’s trying to create. If you decide to stay with him, I strongly suggest that you get some sort of commitment from him to get professional help. Make sure he understands that you are suggesting this because you care about him and are concerned about him.

“I know you say you love him and that you want to help, so read up about pathological liars and be sure you’re up for the challenge. Counselling might help – and it could even be something you do with him. Be clear though, you are not going to have an easy time ahead of you if you decide to stay with him.”

