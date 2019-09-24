A Maasai-turned-wildlife photographer: Could James Nampaso be the world’s best guide?

On October 2, top travel guides will be honoured at the annual Wanderlust World Guide Awards. Sarah Marshall meets one of the favourite contenders.

There are countless textbooks, scientific papers and nature documentaries produced on the subject, but any true understanding of animal behaviour demands time spent in the field. That’s why I’ve never really understood the logic of self-drive safaris, where clueless tourists either get lucky with a game of wildlife roulette, or end up lazily following the crowds.

For me, choosing the right guide is an essential part of the holiday process – almost as important as selecting the destination itself.

Safari guide James Nampaso (Paul Goldstein/PA)

In every sector of the travel industry, good tour leaders are indispensable; bridging the gap between a visitor and the destination, they have the power to transform the ordinary into something magical.

Launched in December 2005, the Wanderlust World Guide Awards aims to recognise their talents with 14 exceptional individuals nominated by members of the public every year.

Maasai safari guide James Nampaso is on the shortlist for the 2019 awards, announced at London’s Royal Geographical Society on October 2. The only candidate from sub-Saharan Africa, he’s a commendable custodian of his ancestral land.

“You need to love what you do; that makes your guiding easy,” says the 39-year-old Kenyan, who works with Kicheche Bush Camp in the Masai Mara’s Olare Motorogi Conservancy. “I’ve been with these animals my whole life.”

Starting his career as a room attendant in 2001, Nampaso’s enthusiasm persuaded Kicheche’s management to enrol him in the Koiyaki Guiding School. He began working as a fully qualified guide in 2008, and has since achieved prestigious silver level status with the Kenya Professional Safari Guides Association.

James Nampaso has guided numerous wildlife photographers and personalities including TV presenter Simon Reeve (Paul Goldstein/PA)

Known for his friendly smile and good humour, he’s charmed guests from all over the world – including celebrities such as TV presenter Simon Reeve. But it’s his understanding of animals and sensitivity for their welfare that really sets Nampaso apart. Whether it’s a cheetah teaching her cubs how to hunt or a leopard dragging her prey up a tree, he can accurately anticipate an animal’s next moves, persuading guests to wait patiently until an Attenborough-style encounter unfolds.

“Animals have different zones of approaching,” he explains. “If you respect that, you don’t stress that animal.”

Inspired by many of the wildlife photographers he’s guided, including Kicheche’s co-owner Paul Goldstein, he now takes pictures himself and has even won awards.

“Paul has inspired me a lot. Sometimes we encounter unique sightings, and you can’t remember everything in your mind.”

One encounter he’ll never forget, however, involved a three-hour battle between a pride of lions and a giraffe trying to protect her calf.

“The baby was standing between the legs of its mother, but when a lioness jumped on her neck, the mother felt pain and ran away. It was cruel, but it was nature. I also learned something new that day. At school, the theory says that giraffe don’t make any noise, but that day, I heard a giraffe roaring like a lion.”

Along with his commitments to wildlife, Nampaso also has responsibilities as a community leader in the nearby town of Aitong, where he was born. He says his family are proud of his work, and he hopes that one day his son or daughter might end up guiding.

Guests interested in the Maasai way of life have also visited his home, and in return, he made a trip to the UK last year – the first time he’s ever left Kenya.

Safari guide James Nampaso leads photographers on a game drive (Paul Goldstein/PA)

“When I boarded the flight, I was really excited, because I never thought I could go above the clouds,” he chuckles. “I didn’t sleep for the whole nine hours; I was just looking down through the window.”

Although proud to receive a nomination for this year’s World Guide Awards, Nampaso stresses his success is part of a bigger team effort. Many of his co-workers at the three Kicheche camps in the Mara conservancies have worked alongside him for years.

“We are like brothers,” he says, continuing to explain why guiding comes naturally in his culture. “As one of our traditions, Maasai are always welcoming to each other and we accommodate anyone.”

Find out more



Tickets for the Wanderlust World Guide Awards, taking place at the Royal Geographical Society on October 2, cost £5. Visit wanderlust.co.uk.

For more information on Kicheche, visit kicheche.com, and follow James Nampaso on Instagram at @jamesknampaso.

