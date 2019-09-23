Today is officially the first day of autumn: 9 reasons it’s secretly the best season by far

We’ve never understood all the fuss about summer.

It always sounds nice, but half the time it’s not as hot as advertised, and when it is the result is often suffocating lethargy. If summer is a sticky, sunburnt day at the beach, coating you in sand that will turn up two weeks later in your bed, autumn is a crisp, refreshing forest walk, surrounded by the smell of pine needles and vistas of verdant green.

We know which we prefer – here’s why, on the day of the autumn equinox,

this new season has quietly been the best one all along…

The climate is perfectly balanced

Summer promises much and delivers little, winter is – newsflash – cold, and spring just sort of sits there pointlessly in the middle. Only autumn manages to be balmy but not sweaty, refreshing but not chilling, and appropriate for indoor and outdoor activities.

As a wise bear once said: ‘It’s not too hot, it’s not too cold – it’s just right’.

It has the best colour palette

Brown is not conventionally an interesting colour, but autumn has spent many millennia valiantly defying the stereotype. The orange-y, yellow-y. red-y blend has provided a decent portion of the world’s screensavers, and inspired romantic poets and nursery art classes alike.

We love autumn fashion

Goodbye peer pressure-fuelled beachwear, hello snug sweatshirts and cosy couch clothes. You get to wear a jacket (the best fashion item), without resorting to a coat (the worst).

The endless supply of fallen leaves

The crunch of autumn leaves underfoot is perhaps the final proof that, deep down, no one ever really grows up. You probably can’t get away with jumping into piles anymore (unless you’re 100% sure no one’s looking), but at the very least pavements just got a lot more fun.

Halloween and bonfire night

Winter has Christmas, one unspecified month of the year has your birthday, and autumn pretty much does the rest. There’s Halloween, an excuse to put on silly costumes and drink with your friends, and Bonfire Night, an excuse to watch fireworks and drink with your friends.

The clocks go back

An extra hour in bed.

We repeat: An extra hour in bed.

There’s so much less sweat

Admittedly, this is more about summer being rubbish, but it is nice to turn up to work without sweat patches large enough to drown a small puppy.

It brings better food choices

Gone is that dreadful beach-body-ready, slim-down-for-summer asceticism, and in its place the delightfully stodgy pub lunch food we all know and love. We don’t want to be that guy, but a little birdie told us autumn marks the return of pumpkin spiced lattes

It means Christmas is on the way

Yep, just… *checks watch* …93 days to go.

© Press Association 2019