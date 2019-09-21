16 things you’ll only know if you’ve done Oktoberfest in Munich

In 2018, fetsival goers drank their way through a total of 7.5 million litres of beer.

Load up on hangover cures and prepare your poor, poor livers, Oktoberfest 2019 (September 21 – October 6) has arrived, and it’s just as alcohol-fuelled as ever.

Though there are now Oktoberfest events all over the world, Munich will always be the fest’s spiritual home, and Bavarian boozing is famous for a reason. Here are a few things you’ll only know if you’ve experienced – and survived – the world’s biggest beer-a-thon…

1. You might just have worked this out by now, but Oktoberfest is not in October. First celebrated to mark the wedding of King Ludwig on October 12, 1810, the fest now starts in September to catch the last of the summer sun.

2. Fact: German beer is better than yours. At Oktoberfest, local brews are doled out by the litre and only by the litre, while the weakest Oktoberfest beer clocks in at 5.8%.

3. Cumulative hangovers are a thing. They say you don’t get hangovers if you just keep drinking. You do – they just all come at once.

4. Local feeling on Oktoberfest is… mixed. For some it’s a symbol of city pride, for others it’s two weeks of vomiting tourists ruining their commute.

5. No, not everyone wears lederhosen. We knew they wouldn’t if we thought about it, but you can always hope…

6. Do not dance on the tables. What do you think will happen if you dance on the tables?

7. In fact, just behave yourself in general. Only super-tight security stops Oktoberfest descending into pandemonium, and they have absolutely no time for your drunken antics.

8. Prepare to pay a pretty price for your litres of liquid leisure. Munich’s brewers are like Uber drivers – they understand supply and demand.

At #Oktoberfest2019 #beer will cost between €10.80 and €11.80, 3.1% more expensive than last yearhttps://t.co/fplWbr29Vq — Statista (@StatistaCharts) September 18, 2019

9. Cheers in German is “prost” and it’s a mortal sin not to touch every glass. They say that if you break eye contact while clinking you’ll be cursed with seven years of bad sex.

10. Annoy your server at your peril. Your gateway to beer, bratwurst and pretzels, they’ll spend the day circling your table laden with 10 or 15 tankards at a time. Accidents can happen.

11. Munich is undisputed king of the beer garden, but Oktoberfest takes place inside large marquees. The funfair is outside, of course, but it’s also entirely booze-free.

12. Not all tents are created equal, and the Hofbräu tent has a bad rep among locals for being crammed with plastered tourists. 19% of Oktoberfest visitors hail from abroad, and most of them end up in Hofbräu.

(iStock/PA)

13. Drunk people sing, and a 10,000-strong tent of drunk people sing very, very loudly. To avoid any feelings of FOMO, memorise Oktoberfest favourites like YMCA, Sweet Caroline, and Angels by Robbie Williams.

14. Fun fact: Paris Hilton is banned from Oktoberfest. She attended in 2006 to promote a brand of canned wine, and was slammed by organisers for making the event look ‘shabby’ and ‘cheap’.

15. When someone stands on a chair, stop what you’re doing, grab some popcorn, and watch. At Oktoberfest that’s the universal signal that they’re going to try and down a litre of beer, and, with thousands of people watching, the results are invariably spectacular.

16. The number one rule of Oktoberfest is to have fun, but at least try to look after yourself. Last year’s revelries racked up 5,800 injuries, and 840 lost passports.

© Press Association 2019