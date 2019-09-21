A toast to British Food Fortnight: 7 top drops to pair with your favourite dishes

These will go down a treat with traditional British fare, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Simply speaking, there’s a unique feel-good factor to British food. Who doesn’t love tucking into beer-battered fish and chips, a scrumptious shepherd’s pie, or even a smoked salmon sarnie?

And while we may love to preside over a Lancashire hot pot or roast leg of lamb with a pint of our favourite ale, classic pub grub and British staples are pretty straightforward when it comes to wine matching.

So with the harvest festival coming into full swing and spotlight on ‘Love British Food’ for British Food Fortnight (Sep 21-Oct 6), we’ve rounded up a combination of weekday wines, some fresh favourites, and a couple of knock-outs to champion our rich homegrown bounty…

1. Ridgeview Marksman English Sparkling Brut Blanc de Blancs 2014, Sussex, England (£24, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

From one of England’s leading vineyards (and the only British vineyard to be ranked in The World’s Best Vineyard’s Top 50), this is a fresh, stylish, sparkling chardonnay and a terrific match with fish and chips. Apple orchard fruits and notes of brioche are underpinned by beautifully balanced acidity to cut through the batter, balance the flavours and provide some delicious, creamy, lemony refreshment to this seaside staple.

(iStock/PA)

2. Le Vignobles Ferrandière Organic Rosé 2018, IGP Pays d’Oc, France (£6.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

A new release and perfectly in tune with Organic September, not only will this versatile rosé remind you of summer but its expressive, fruit-driven nose, easy drinking, strawberry-fruited acidity and bright finish offer outstanding value for so much flavour and freshness. A reliable choice to dress up a simple roast chicken with seasonal veggies.

3. Winemaker’s Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc 2018, New Zealand (£6.99, Lidl stores)

(Lidl/PA)

With gorgeous grassy aromas, nettles and herbs leading to passion fruit, and lemony-lime flavours on the palate that feel tangy rather than prickly, there’s sufficient intensity and citrusy acidity to pair with oysters, garlicky shellfish and smoked mackerel pâté. The label also deserves top billing with the Rugby World Cup kicking off at the same time as BFF, and the All Blacks hoping to make 2019 a hat-trick.

4. M&S Pecorino 2018, Terre Di Chieti, Italy (£8, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

A delicious discovery from the Abruzzo region, on the Adriatic coastline, the pecorino variety produces dry, minerally wines and this one’s particularly aromatic and charming with jasmine on the nose. And if you have a penchant for pecorino cheese (its namesake), this textured white, with its lovely blossom, citrus and white peach notes, is the perfect match with Somerset goat’s cheese, fresh seafood, creamy chicken and pork.

5. Cepa Lebrel Rioja Crianza 2015, Spain (£5.49 Lidl stores)

(Lidl/PA)

Sometimes it’s nice to stick to the classics, like a cracking good crianza with bangers and mash or grilled lamb cutlets. A traditional style, with a kiss of vanilla oak, ample briary fruits, savoury spice and enough structure to make it a steal at the price.

6. Florel Malbec 2018, San Juan, Argentina (£9.99, Virgin Wines)

(Virgin Wines/PA)

There’s an elegant depth of flavour that makes this polished red more grand chateau, Bordeaux wine trail than a muscular malbec at an Argentine asado. A ripe, fruity style that hits all the right notes with its silky smooth blackberry and plummy fruit flavours, sweet spice and perfumed aromas. San Juan’s malbec is cited as being less concentrated than Mendoza’s and it sings out for cottage pie or roast beef with Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy.

7. Peter Lehmann The Pastor’s Son Shiraz 2015, Barossa, Australia (£15.99, Laithwaite’s)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

Among the top wineries in Australia’s famous Barossa Valley, wine enthusiasts can’t go wrong with this blockbuster shiraz, that’s beautifully smooth, round and rich and offers intensely concentrated dark plummy, brambly fruits which merge seamlessly together with chocolatey mocha and spice. A suave crowd-pleaser with steak and chips – and will get you over the hurdle of what to serve with a platter of mature cheddar and chutney too.

British Food Fortnight runs from September 21-October 6. For more information, visit LoveBritishFood.co.uk.

© Press Association 2019