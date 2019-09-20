2 minutes with botanist James Wong â€“ who loves flavoured vodka and canâ€™t bear champagne cocktails

The Kew-trained botanist and broadcaster shares his likes and dislikes with Sam Wylie-Harris.

James Wong is passionate about plants and may just be the most enthusiastic botanist, life scientist and forager on the circuit.

The author of Grow Your Own Drugs and Homegrown Revolution also loves to dice with edible plants, superfoods and homegrown cordials to perk up his favourite tipple.

This is what happened when we grilled him on his drinking habits…

Your desert island drink would be… I love making my own flavoured vodkas with stuff I grow or forage. At the moment I have sour cherry, Chilean guava and yuzu-infusions on the go. All you do is half fill a jar with fresh-harvested fruit, pour in enough vodka to fill it, seal and wait a month or two. A great way to conserve these long summer days into the darkest depths of winter.

Soft drink: It has to be diet or full fat… It depends. Diet if its cola or tonic, as I really don’t notice a huge amount of difference. But diet ginger beer is an abomination. Totally ruins one of humankind’s finest creations. Unforgivable.

If you’re drinking tea it has to be… Black, whether it’s the fancy jasmine type or regular builder’s tea. I realise this puts me in a weird minority.

Still, sparkling or tap… Always tap. The ability to have unlimited safe drinking water instantly delivered to your home at the turn of a tap, and for essentially zero cost per litre, is a marvel of engineering and public health. How anyone can buy bottles is beyond me!

Ice is important because… I would love to have a life where ice choice was one of my more significant concerns, but I am not there yet.

When it comes to making a cocktail for friends, you always serve… Recently it was a basil and peach white sangria for a weekend barbecue, but botanical twists on negronis and martinis are my usual ‘go tos’. Now I’ve worked with Smirnoff as their ’Nature Consultant’ on the launch of Smirnoff Infusions, I’d certainly be partial to Smirnoff Infusions Orange, Grapefruit Bitters with a slice of orange and a garnish of gum tree (Eucalyptus gunnii) and calamansi (Citrofortunella japonica).

The booze you cannot stand… I am a bit of a ‘equal opportunities’ drinker, however, I have never understood other people’s fascination with champagne or prosecco. Especially when used in cocktails. Is it me or is the appeal here all a bit Emperor’s new clothes? Maybe it’s something you grow into?

The beer you love the most is… Guinness, preferably with a dash of blackcurrant cordial that I make.

If money was no option, you would drink… I once made a documentary on the world’s most expensive ingredients, from melons that sell for 10,000 dollars each in Japan, to donkey milk cheese that’s worth its weight in gold, gram for gram in Serbia. What I discovered from trying all of these things is that I really have pretty cheap taste. That, or many of the world’s fanciest foods just aren’t all they are cracked up to be. So if money was no object, I’d spend the money drinking somewhere which has hired a talented bartender, not on booze that is itself particularly pricey.

