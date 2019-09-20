Tried and tested: Here’s our verdict on EAT.’s new vegan mushroom melt with ‘Gouda’ cheese

Have they really achieved a plant-based cheese that does justice to the dairy version? Ella Walker finds out.

Undoubtedly, one of the major problems vegan producers and eaters have encountered is cheese. How do you replicate the unctuousness of dairy? What yellow stuff can you pile happily in your sandwich without it tasting odd and chemically?

So many substitutes (be they nut or pea protein based) have tried to fill the cheese-shaped hole in the tastebud-memories of plant-based eaters.

But science and technology are finally making headway (thank goodness), hence why EAT. have released their new Mushroom Melt with vegan ‘Gouda’ cheese. We tried it…

So, what’s in it?

The EAT. vegan Mushroom Melt features a multi-seed bloomer filled with mushrooms, caramelised onions and vegan smoked ‘Gouda’ cheese, with vegan garlic mayonnaise. Mine also had a few leaves of spinach thrown in.

What is the cheese actually like?

Well for starters, it actually melts – a novelty in the still evolving world of vegan cheese. It’s soft, but not slimy, and even stretches into strings, as you’d expect of any ‘real’ cheese. It’s genuinely convincing.

Emily Williams from the EAT. food team notes: “Our vegan smoked ‘Gouda’ is made from coconut and potato but has the texture, melting characteristics and complex flavour of regular cheese.” And while I must say the smokiness doesn’t really register, I can promise that you would never guess this cheesy concoction was once coconut and potato.

How much does it cost?

From £3.99, but my one, bought from the EAT. at Paddington Station, London, was more than four quid, which does feel quite steep for two slices of bread, a couple of mushrooms and a slice or two of cheese.

Inside EAT.’s mushroom melt – where is the vegan garlic mayo? (Ella Walker/PA)

Our verdict:

The vegan cheese I am fully onboard with – minimal-smokiness aside. What I do take umbrage with is the so-called ‘caramelised’ onions – the ones tucked away inside my melt were still quite crunchy and raw – and also, I couldn’t detect even a hint of vegan garlic mayonnaise.

However, the bloomer was perfectly toasted, the whole thing held together nicely, and it was very filling. It also had the oozy moreishness you would expect from a classic toastie. Plus, put it in front of a non-vegan and they are unlikely to detect that a cow was not involved in the making of it.

If only they’d chucked in some caramelised onion chutney, that’d really sort it out…

