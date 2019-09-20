Michelle Keegan: Why it’s never OK to ask a woman if she’s having a baby

Not for the first time – and probably not for the last – actor Michelle Keegan is being publicly asked if she’s going to have children.

On The Jonathan Ross Show (airing September 21), Ross asks the 32-year-old if she and husband Mark Wright have thought about kids, and she replies: “Not yet. Everyone always asks that question. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not getting any younger. My mum is on it as well. No plans yet, but we definitely do want children in the future.”

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

In the past, Keegan has expressed her frustration at this constant line of questioning. Last month she told The Sun: “It’s horrible… People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. It’s no one else’s business. In this day and age you shouldn’t ask questions like that,” adding: “I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction and as soon as I hear it I brush it off.”

Whatever your age, and whether you’re already a parent or not, it’s never OK to ask a woman if they’re planning on having a baby. Here’s why…

They might not want a child

Just a PSA to all women (and men) everywhere: some of us don't want children and never have. STOP telling women they'll 'change their minds' – grown women have control over their own bodies and sound decisions to make for themselves. Not your body, not your opinion. — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) September 20, 2019

Asking someone if they’re having a baby makes the assumption that they want one. Maybe they’ve never felt the urge to be a mother, or maybe the kids they already have are enough for them.

This could be for a myriad of reasons, whether it’s monetary, environmental or mental – all of which are too personal for anyone else to enquire about.

You don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes

Someone asked my 32 year old aunty when she's having a baby. She's had 4 miscarriages and gotten divorced because of not having kids. It's rude to ask women why they don't have children, you don't know their stories and reasons. — 👑N. (@iistargirl) May 21, 2018

For some women, falling pregnant and giving birth is an uphill battle, and one that can wreak havoc on their mental health.

Maybe the woman in question has experienced miscarriages, maybe she just can’t fall pregnant and is desperately sad about it, or maybe she’s going through tough rounds of IVF. Being asked if she’s going to have children when she’s going through such trauma can be incredibly upsetting.

It sends such a reductive message

Keegan often says she’s asked about children, when her husband isn’t (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Like most women, Keegan finds that only she is asked about kids, not her husband. Conscious or not, there’s layers of misogyny to this, with women being constantly reminded their ‘biological clocks are ticking’. It adds so much unnecessary pressure.

It also sends a reductive message that a woman’s worth is tied to procreating, and that’s what she should be doing. Instead, why don’t you ask her about her job, or what she’s achieved recently? Women are much more than just their wombs.

They might not be ready

Why is it such a horrific idea that I don't want another child just yet? My insides still aren't quite back together after the butchering from the first time. Stop. Asking. When. People. Are. Having. Children. — Alice 🌻 (@alicespake) June 25, 2019

Putting it simply: Maybe the woman in question just isn’t ready for a baby. Again, this is certainly no one’s business but hers and her partner’s.

Asking whether a woman is going to have children might be well-intentioned, but it’s worth considering the meaning behind the question, and how potentially damaging it can be.

