Desert island parenting: Adventurer Ed Stafford on how his family survived

Ed and his explorer wife Laura Bingham discuss the highs and lows of looking after their toddler alone on a island without provisions or mod cons.

Parenting is hard enough even with all the latest gadgets but imagine how tough it must be without any of the trappings of modern life – including readily-available food and water, tech, toys and nappies, and with no-one other than your partner and child within hundreds of miles.

Adventurer Ed Stafford, 43, and his explorer wife Laura Bingham, 26, didn’t have to imagine how hard it would be. In a brave bid to explore how life and parenting is when stripped back to basics, they fended for themselves on a remote uninhabited island in Indonesia for a month with their 20-month-old son Ran, to make the documentary series Ed Stafford: Man Woman Child Wild.

The couple were totally self-sufficient during their parenting adventure on one of Indonesia’s 18,000 islands, an hour away from civilisation. They self-filmed their experiences, had no provisions other than a few bananas and a little water for Ran at the start, and had to construct a shelter to protect them from tropical storms.

Pretty damn good thatch if I do say so myself. https://t.co/75TY6TSWK0 — Ed Stafford (@Ed_Stafford) September 15, 2019

Did they discover a more wholesome way of living and parenting away from all mod cons, or was the whole experience a dangerous mistake? Here’s what they have to say:

Why did you do it?

Ed – who in 2010 became the first person ever to walk the length of the Amazon River – says: “I’ve been doing a lot of survival stuff, and probably the most impactful was being alone on a desert island for two months. I thought I’d got so much from these extraordinary experiences that it’d be a very wholesome thing to do as a family. I suspected there was a more natural way to bring up a child, in a life void of screens, plastic toys and prams. I thought it would be an amazing experience to take all these things away.”

Were you worried about the effect on Ran?

Laura: “I was really excited about how it could affect Ran – in what other scenario do you find a mum and dad together with their young child in such a natural life? The main way to keep him safe was for one of us to play with him constantly, showing him crabs and leaves and different things around him. We kept him safe by stimulating him with nature, and I was excited to see how he’d develop with that.”

Was it dangerous for Ran?

Ed: “He had more medical support than if he’d gone on a holiday. Risk assessments were done by specialist medical support, and we had an emergency satellite phone and two doctors on standby that could have come into our base camp on the island. We weren’t putting Ran’s life or our own lives at risk. I believe in a life where we take some risks – it’s important to not wrap children in cotton wool.”

How did you keep Ran entertained?



Natural fun: Ran plays in the cooking area of the camp (Discovery Channel/PA)

Laura: “There were far too many crabs on the beach for him to get bored!”

Ed: “At home if we’re trying to distract him, we might put a telephone in front of him with Peppa Pig on it – but on the island, the distraction was a big hole in the beach that we filled with hermit crabs. It was fascinating to see the difference in him afterwards. At home, if he came off the telephone he might be restless, non-communicative and a bit bolshy, but when he’d been playing with crabs on the beach his eyes were wide open, he was happy, engaged, and far more communicative and positive. One of the big lessons – and it’s quite an obvious one – is that time away from screens is positive and healthy.”

What did you miss?

Laura: “Nappies – 15 minutes of the day was spent chasing Ran round, clearing poo off the beach and washing his bum in the sea.”

Ed: “We came into this naively thinking that because we had the two people we loved more than anyone else, that once we found water, food, fire and shelter we’d be able to create an almost idyllic life. But probably all of us could have benefited from some extended family or close friends around us. And if Ran had kids of his age to play with, that would’ve been the cherry on the cake. Laura and I felt that, as a family, we were getting a bit lonely towards the end.”

Was finding food stressful?

One of the scariest things I’ve ever done. Taking my wife @laurabingham93 and 2-year-old son Ran onto an uninhabited island for a month with just a knife… https://t.co/um40lqpZg4 — Ed Stafford (@Ed_Stafford) August 8, 2019

Laura: “We had the blessing of there being coconuts and a lot of hermit crabs, and if those two things weren’t there, it would’ve been a lot more stressful. We knew we could get by on those two staples, but we had the worry of making sure Ran’s diet was diverse enough and he was getting all the vitamins and minerals he needed. Ed felt the pressure to catch a pig to make sure we had meat and extra protein.”

Ed: “I did feel the pressure to provide for the family, not because I’m the man but because of my experience, as I’ve done more of the hunting. In the end, Laura probably brought back more in terms of fish than I brought back.”

Did Ran ever ask for other food?

Laura: “He said ‘crackers’ once on the island, on day one, and he never asked for crackers after that because he knew they weren’t there. Children have this beautiful ability to accept what is. It’s only when we grow up that we start longing for things we don’t have.”

What was Ran’s mood like?

Ed: “He was far more relaxed, bright, positive and smiley. He was definitely the one who got the most out of the experience. He didn’t understand the pressures we had, he just had his mum and dad and more time with us than he’s ever had before, and he loved it.”

How did you get on as a couple?

Laura: “So much was on the line, we didn’t have the luxury to argue, we had to get on for Ran’s sake.”

Ed: “It reminded me of when I was in the military and the camaraderie you have with other soldiers – you’ve got a job to do, and obviously our job was to survive on an island and film it, and it gave us a joint mission. We were super-reliant on each other for the safety of our family, and it made us come together in a really positive manner.”

Did you miss the island when you came home?

That’s my boy: Ran and Ed play in the water (Discovery Channel/PA)

Ed: “By the end we were looking forward to going home and reconnecting with our friends and family. As a family, we believe in adventure and risk and living the fullest life possible, so when we got back we were quite satisfied it had been a journey we’d learned a lot from, and we were looking forward to the next one.”

How do you reflect on your experience?

Laura: “It was beautiful and lovely and I loved the time with my husband and child, but there is that discomfort that comes with it, that makes it slightly harder than when you’ve got a kettle and a saucepan at home. But I would do it again. From Ran’s point of view, I think it was the best, most wholesome and loving thing we’ve ever done with him. We have no regrets.”

Ed Stafford: Man Woman Child Wild premieres on September 29 on Discovery Channel.

