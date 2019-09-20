Ask an expert: How do I talk to my daughter about female body parts without getting embarrassed?

Talking about bodies and intimate health shouldn’t be weird or taboo, as The Eve Appeal charity highlights. By Lisa Salmon.

Do I really need to talk to my teenage daughter about women’s health issues? I don’t know the right words to use for female body parts, and find talking about it to her a bit embarrassing.

Athena Lamnisos, CEO of the gynaecological cancer research charity The Eve Appeal (eveappeal.org.uk), says: “The longer we leave vulvas out of the conversation (with everyone), the more we are perpetuating the idea that it’s wrong to talk about them. Vulva is not a dirty word, it’s a part of the body, just like a nose, arm, penis or ear. We need to use the correct anatomical language with children, in an age-appropriate, informed and taboo-free way.

“Children aren’t born with any shame or embarrassment about their bodies; these are things that we learn from society. We want the next generation of women to know their bodies, and feel comfortable and confident talking about them, so they can seek the medical help they need when they need it.

“Knowing about something before you experience it makes it less scary, which is why you need to talk to your daughter about her body in a timely way, and about any changes she’ll go through far before they happen.

“We created 10 tips – Educating Eve – that have been approved by experts and will help equip you with the tools needed to have open, honest and taboo-free conversations with your children.”

Educating Eve – 10 tips for parents

1. Avoiding euphemisms, using proper language, and not passing on embarrassment or taboos starts with ‘teachable’ moments.

2. Find out more about the reproductive anatomy.

3. Be guided by your child.

4. Learning about something before you experience it makes it less scary.

5. Set a good example yourself.

6. Don’t leave it up to the school and Sex, Relationships and Health Education.

7. Mind your (body) language.

8. It’s NOT ‘different for girls’.

9. Respect cultures and communities.

10. Don’t scare children about cancer, tell them about prevention.

