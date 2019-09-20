Low-cost loans: What are community lenders and could you be eligible?

Community lenders provide people with affordable credit – so what are they and how do they work?

Many of us will borrow money at some point during our lives. But for some people, the options may be more limited – and more expensive – perhaps because they’ve struggled financially in the past.

Around three million people across the UK – many of whom may find it hard to get a loan from a mainstream lender such as a bank – use high-cost credit providers, such as doorstep loan firms or other ‘buy now, pay later’ loan providers.

But there may be more cost-effective ways of borrowing sprouting up – right within your own community.

We’re excited to see how partnerships between UK #fintechs & community lenders can help people gain better access to fair & affordable credit as part of @NestaChallenges’ #AffordableCreditChallenge. — ABCUL (@ABCULCUs) July 31, 2019

Recent Bank of England figures show that the total number of credit union members across the UK surpassed two million in 2018, with loans to members exceeding £1.5 billion for the first time. Credit unions, which are run to benefit communities, provide an alternative to other lenders, by offering their members affordable financial products.

There also seems to be an appetite among consumers for a wider choice of places to turn to. More than eight in 10 (82%) people agree that more needs to be done to ensure there are alternatives to high-cost lenders, according to recent research from the charity Nesta Challenges, which is working with the UK Treasury to help widen people’s affordable credit options.

Over 8 million people in the UK are paying for household expenses with credit. How can we help those people access affordable credit? The #AffordableCreditChallenge is looking for #fintech & community lenders partnerships to develop solutions: https://t.co/DqBBszwEkW @hmtreasury pic.twitter.com/TftX2JCq8n — Nesta Challenges (@NestaChallenges) August 2, 2019

The charity has launched the Affordable Credit Challenge – a competition to help grow real alternatives to high-cost lenders by helping community lenders, such as credit unions, partner with financial technology firms and develop new solutions to widen people’s access to affordable credit.

Not sure what that means exactly? Here, Chris Gorst, head of better markets at Nesta Challenges, explains more about community lenders and how they could help with people’s finances…

What exactly is a community lender?

These are typically organisations with a social purpose that provide affordable loans, including to lower income customers. They are usually non-profit and committed to making credit available responsibly to the communities they are rooted in, rather than maximising returns to shareholders. Credit unions and Community Development Finance Institutions (CDFIs) are the most well-known types of community lender.

What products do they offer?

Most credit unions offer savings schemes and short or long-term loans, but some also offer other financial products such as current accounts and mortgages. CDFIs typically focus on making loans and do not offer savings or other financial products.

We experienced our busiest ever start to the year in 2019, with 331,337 new clients contacting us for debt help between January and June https://t.co/txyNgU4ngL #UKdebt pic.twitter.com/lJW0DVxrPp — StepChange (@StepChange) September 18, 2019

Is there one in my community?

Probably! There are over 400 community lenders of varying sizes up and down the UK and you’ve likely spotted one on the local high street. The website of the Association of British Credit Unions Limited (Abcul) has a handy ‘find your credit union’ function. Responsible Finance’s website also helps people search for providers.

Will I be eligible to borrow from a community lender?

To borrow from a credit union, you need to share a ‘common bond’ with the community lender. This can be anything from living in a particular area, or being in a certain job or sector. But, like all financial institutions, it’s worth checking with the provider before you apply to understand how they work and what types of loans are available.

What are the interest rates on loans like?

The maximum interest rate credit unions are allowed to charge generally is capped at 3% a month, and in Northern Ireland the cap is lower, at 1% a month.

Look back at the work we’ve done on high-cost credit and consumer credit since 2014 https://t.co/mLFmNxrJVd pic.twitter.com/tEuvzV9Fbq — Financial Conduct Authority (@TheFCA) July 22, 2019

Why haven’t I heard much about them before?

Community lenders can lack access to big advertising budgets and the latest technology – so while they may be able to offer you a low-cost loan, they may not have found it as easy to tell you about it as some high-cost lenders. The Affordable Credit Challenge aims to level the playing field.

What sort of solutions is the Affordable Credit Challenge looking for?

It is not looking for any ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution. Prizes will support partnerships between financial technology firms and community lenders which use technology to help community lenders compete more effectively with high cost lenders, whether that’s through an app, enabling quicker decisions on loans or an easier process for signing up to a community lender or making an application.

How can I find out more?

More information about the challenge is available at affordablecreditchallenge.com. Applications are open to community lender/financial technology firm partnerships until September 30.

© Press Association 2019