Grape expectations: 7 top drops for International Grenache Day

Raise a toast with one of these must-try big reds and brilliant blends, including one of the world’s most famous labels, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Grenache isn’t a grape that springs to mind when you think of a great wine, but it’s found fame and fortune in some of the world’s greatest drops – and the dominant variety in Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Its rich, ripe flavours blend in beautifully with the crowd – it props up syrah and mouvedre in a ‘GSM’ Rhone blend, and as well as being widely planted across the South of France (and most warm wine regions), this purple sun-worshipper has mapped the whole of Spain.

Grenache, or garnacha, vines are late ripening, the grapes are high in alcohol so winemakers love them for their concentration – but best of all, these fruity, fleshy reds slip down a treat, and their generosity represents great value at every level.

To raise a glass to International Grenache Day (September 20), we’ve rounded up some top drops in various guises…

1. Co-op Old Vine Garnacha 2018, Spain (£5.35, Co-op stores)

(Co-op/PA)

Well, hello! An attention-seeking, fruit-forward fiesta of jammy, juicy raspberry fruits, this is happiness in a glass and an easy glugger that’s hard to let go.

2. Waitrose Côtes du Rhône Village 2017, France (£7.99, Waitrose)

(Waitrose/PA)

This classic blend of grenache, syrah and mouvedre more than delivers, with its ripe black fruits that glide along beautifully, backed by notes of dried herbs and a pleasing spice that keeps the flavours rolling with some freshness on the finish.

3. Les Frères Lumière Côtes du Rhône 2018, France (£8.99, Majestic)

(Majestic/PA)

Softly decadent from start to finish, a big, fragrant bouquet of peppery black raspberry and cassis leads to lush raspberry fruit, and the concentration of syrah and grenache feels smooth and stylish, with a velvety texture and lingering finish.

4. Lirac Les Closiers Southern Rhone 2017, France (£10, Marks & Spencer stores)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

A hidden treasure from the other side of the Rhone River, Lirac is closely related to Chateauneuf-du-Pape, and the wines lean towards similar spicy, rich flavours but without the extra layers of complexity – and hefty price tag.

Consistently highly rated, this beautifully perfumed, smooth, polished wine is dense but not heavy and opens up with leather and spicy red fruits, rewarding you with deliciously ripe blackberry fruit laced with sweet spice and a satisfying silky finish.

5. La Garnacha Salvaje del Moncayo 2015, Spain (£11.49, Majestic)

(Majestic/PA)

This wine’s calling card is its punchy, bushy fruits, with aromas and flavours of wild blackberries and plums intensified by a touch of tobacco leaf. There’s spicy sweetness galore, gentle oak and silky tannins, ending with a streak of minerality.

6. Bodegas Aldonia Rioja 2016, Spain (£13.50, Tanners Wines)

(Tanners Wines/PA)

A radiant Rioja, garnacha (82%) is in the driving seat here with tempranillo playing second fiddle, and this pleasing mix of sweet red berries with a lick of vanilla is perfectly balanced and feels soft and seamless, and lighter than you’d expect at 15% abv. A lovely freshness on the finish keeps it bright and youthful.

7. Cuvée du Vatican Châteuneuf-du-Pape 2018, AOC, France (£22.99, Laithwaite’s)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

It may come as a surprise that producers are permitted to use up to 18 different grape varieties in the production of these blockbuster reds (it’s cited as 13, but 18 if you include different colours of the same grape), but in reality, most Châteauneuf-du-Pape wines are made from grenache with lesser amounts of syrah, mouvedre and cinsault.

A big gun, this is a powerful, rich, hugely appealing black-fruited bomb that floods the palate with waves of grenache gorgeousness and spiced berry complexity, with the class and elegance you’d expect at this price.

© Press Association 2019