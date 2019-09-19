As Rod Stewart says time apart is good for his marriage â€“ 7 benefits of a hands-off relationship

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed the secret to his 12-year marriage to Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster – not talking, and only seeing each other every now and then.

Though they do share a (very big) house, their busy schedules mean the couple are often apart, and from the sounds of things that’s fine by them. “We like our silence,” said Stewart, “and we don’t bump into each other for hours on end.”

It may sound unorthodox, but there’s a whole subset of society (nicknamed LAT, living apart together), that swears by the hands-off marital method. The difficulties are obvious – children for one – but there’s also plenty of benefits…

Everybody needs alone time

On one level, this really isn’t rocket science. We know – true love, moon and stars etc. – but does it have to be all the time? Sometimes, absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

It’s easier to be romantic

We don’t subscribe to the hackneyed narrative that true romance ends on your wedding day, but date night does lose that special sparkle when you’ve spent the last 48 hours bickering about the position of the toilet seat.

You might not have a choice

Stewart and Lancaster have spent their careers between stage, screen, and studio, and if they needed to spend every waking moment together, they wouldn’t have lasted a week.

Get too attached to domestic bliss, and you’ll struggle when it’s not there. If one of you is an aspiring submariner and the other an ambitious astronaut, you need to acclimatise to an occasionally empty bed.

You might sleep better

It always looks nice doesn’t it? Snuggling up with a loved one under the covers, drifting off in a warm embrace, preferably as rose petals fall from the ceiling.

Unfortunately, the reality features tossing, turning, snoring, duvet-hogging, and, worst of all, starfishing. Your sleep schedules may differ enormously, and the combination of early bird and night owl provides final proof that opposites don’t always attract.

Remember that episode of Friends where Ross taught Chandler how to ‘hug and roll’? Yeah, don’t resort to that.

It gives your marriage space to change

Human beings are creatures of habit, but wouldn’t it be nice, just once, to be able to ask, ‘How was your day?’ and not already know the answer?

Relationships need space to evolve, and individuals need to retain a sense of their own identity. If your partner permeates every facet of your daily routine, normal change can feel too much like upheaval.

Some people are just quiet

There is no one-relationship-fits-all, and some people just don’t enjoy the constant back-and-forth that can come with co-habitation.

They say you’ve reached a positive point in a relationship when you can comfortably share a silence. By the same logic, perhaps you’ve reached a really positive point when you can comfortably not talk for a week?

It probably means you have a big house

We don’t mean to be materialistic, but if you can, as Stewart said, “not bump into each other for hours on end”, it probably means you’ve got a huge house to accommodate that. Enjoy your millions of spare bedrooms, and your emotionally distant success…

