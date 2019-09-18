5 of the best apps to install on your child’s phone

From where they are to what they’re doing, these apps will help safeguard your kid online.

The near-necessity of phone ownership in the modern world, even for young children, has created a whole host of problems for the modern parent.

Now, a new BBC app called Own It has launched, offering youngsters advice and support around online wellbeing. It features a special keyboard that can detect potentially harmful words and phrases, and recognises when your child is inputting personal details.

The app has backers in high places, and was developed with input from the Royal Foundation. “It is fantastic the BBC has launched an app which will provide support to young people as they navigate the online world,” said the Duke of Cambridge. “I am delighted to see this positive and practical outcome resulting from The Royal Foundation Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying.”

Here are five other apps for your child’s phone that should lend parents peace of mind…

1. Qustodio

An all-bases-covered parental control app, Qustodio serves up an intuitive, dashboard-like platform allowing parents to survey their children’s web usage, set hard limits on screen time, control games and apps, and filter online content they don’t wish their child to see. For the ultra-cautious parent, you can even monitor texts and calls.

2. For Me

Developed in conjunction with Childline, the PIN-lockable app contains a large library of resources covering everything from exam stress to cyber-bullying, and can connect you with experts at the swipe of a finger. You don’t want your child to need it, but you’ll be very glad it’s there if they do.

3. Footprints

A child tracker with GPS, no longer will parents need to worry whether their kids reached their destinations safely. GPS sounds simple, but Footprints is surprisingly versatile: Movement sensors can notify you when someone is on the move, while the ‘geofencing’ feature can detect a target leaving preset areas.

The ethics of child trackers depend largely on age – if they’re in their early 20s, it might be time to let go.

4. Cbeebies Playtime

We know what you’re thinking – it’s hard enough dragging them away from online games, so why install an app that makes it easy for them?

The answer is simple, as a BBC property, Cbeebies Playtime has no ads, no micro-purchases, no suspicious external messaging of any kind. If they’re going to play games on the phone – and they are – Cbeebies is the app equivalent of safety first.

5. Forest

If you think your child is spending too much time looking at screens, there is, counter-intuitively perhaps, an app for that. On command, Forest will plant a virtual tree which only lives so long as you don’t click away.

Partnered with an IRL tree-planting charity, every in-app tree corresponds to a fraction of a real one. It may go over your kid’s head right now, but in the long run, they might thank you for it.

